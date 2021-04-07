Europe Power Optimizer Market is poised to grow at a Healthy CAGR between 2020 and 2026

Spain power optimizer market is poised to witness a commendable rise on account of surging inclination towards the deployment of decentralized energy storage systems. Availability of befitting investment grants on power optimizer for solar panels has been another prominent driver impelling the growth of Europe power optimizer market over the estimated period.

Robust extension and development of solar plants is likely to create lucrative prospects for the growth of on-grid solar power deployments in Europe.

Persistent transaction impediments on account of COVID-19 spread may hinder industry expansion to a certain extent. Introduction of clean energy drives, portfolio standards, renewable certificates based on electricity generated from a renewable source, and green bonds will, however, boost Europe power optimizer market growth over the forecast timeframe.

According to the latest research by Graphical Research, Europe power optimizer market will register appreciable gains through 2026. Escalating concerns for sustainable development coupled with shifting industry perspective towards the integration of energy efficient systems is likely to augment Europe power optimizer market size through the coming years.

Capability to provide extended battery life and reduced heat emissions will positively influence the adoption of DC optimizers combined with buck converters during the estimated period. Broad applicability across smaller systems and their ability to allow efficient driving of power to high current loads will further expand the usage of power optimizer in solar systems.

Favorable government initiatives comprising feed-in tariff incentives, subsidies, and tax rebate schemes related to solar roof-top installations are likely to augment residential power optimizers segment growth through the estimated period.

Stringent mandates aimed at the integration and manufacturing of energy-efficient optimizer technologies are further expected to drive Europe power optimizer market outlook.

Untimely halting of industry operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shifting of focus to green alternatives by European nations. According to the International Energy Agency, there has been a drop in the demand for a major number of fuels, specifically for coal and oil & gas, except for renewables.

Industry-based power optimizer market is slated to witness remarkable growth over the estimated timeframe owing to favorable government mandates in alignment with the COP21 agreement and legally binding energy efficiency directives.

Shifting industry preference towards the integration of technically advanced monitoring units for the evaluation of plant performance is further expected to drive Europe power optimizer industry growth over the estimated period.

Module level MPPT segment is touted to exhibit substantial growth through 2026, driven by the ability to provide high operating efficiencies in comparison to its available counterparts.

In addition, numerous benefits comprising the module shading impact of over or under performing modules coupled with the alleviation of module mismatch will positively influence industry growth over the forecast period.

In essence, the provision of enhanced power quality via optimization of the match between the solar photovoltaic panels will boost the deployment of power optimizer in solar systems over the ensuing years. Prominent solar power optimizer manufacturers comprise Darfon Electronics Corp, SMA Solar Technology, Tigo Energy, SolarEdge, Maxim Integrated, Altenergy Power System, Huawei Technologies, and ABB amongst others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Europe Power Optimizer Market Value, By Connectivity (Units) (USD)

4.1. Europe power optimizer market share by connectivity, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Stand Alone

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. On-grid

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. Europe Power Optimizer Market Forecast, By Converter (Units) (USD)

5.1. Europe power optimizer market share by converter, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Buck

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Boost

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Buck- Boost

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

