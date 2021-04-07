Europe Portable Generators Market Report in Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

The Europe portable generators market share from the three-phase segment is expected to gain high momentum, which is attributable to its capacity to function with minimum wire requirement. This device also can support heavy machinery applications at the construction sites and are considered appropriate for use in mechanical and commercial activities.

With regards to the end-use spectrum, the residential segment is poised to record a considerable growth rate over the estimated timeline due to the strong consumer awareness about the availability of electricity backup solutions.

On the other hand, the Europe portable generators market from the commercial segment will witness exponential growth, which is attributable to the rapid infrastructural advancements for commercial establishments such as malls, hotels, hospitals, and airports.

Despite the positive growth environments, the Europe portable generators industry may encounter key challenges to its steady growth, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has been causing widespread disruptions in the production capacity and demand, as well as negated economic impacts on the industrial operations.

Europe portable generators market size is slated to proliferate at a commendable pace over the coming years, as a result of the rising power disturbances and prolonged outage in many areas. Consumers are increasingly showing interest in outdoor leisure activities due to their escalating per capita income. Mounting adoption of power reinforcement solutions is further pushing the demand for portable power generators worldwide.

Likewise, strong focus on ensuring the aesthetic appeal of products, along with the rising upgradation processes, are anticipated to give the Europe portable generators market share a considerable boost in the forthcoming years.

The market has been witnessing high applicability of smart units due to their cost-effective nature. Growing severity and frequency of natural disasters has also led to persistent power disturbances, thereby adding significant impetus to the industry expansion.

In terms of segmentation by product, the inverter portable generator segment is likely to gain traction. The segmental growth can be attributed to the easy accessibility and high end-user requirements. Moreover, rising intentions of consumers to remain prepared in situations like grid failures and power fluctuations will contribute to the rising popularity of portable generators for home use.

Based on fuel, the Europe portable generators industry from the gasoline segment is set to hold a major market share in years to come, driven by the increasing implementation of climate regulation norms as well as the presence of emission standards. Easy gasoline availability owing to the various oil & gas exploration projects, high capability to cut operational expenses, and independence from fossil fuels are further impelling gasoline demand.

With regards to the power rating spectrum, the 8-15 kVA segment will amass hefty profits over the projected timeframe, on account of the robust development of public infrastructure and construction activities.

From a country-level perspective, the portable generators market in the UK is observing substantial growth, under the influence of the strong demand for consistent electricity generation technologies. Likewise, the presence of strict policies to promote energy efficiency and intensifying focus of the governments towards achieving energy intensity targets will drive product adoption in the region.

The France portable generators industry is set to exhibit notable growth in years ahead, owing to the rapid expansion of the tourism industry and adoption of portable gensets in hotels, malls, and other settings.

The competitive landscape of the Europe portable generators market comprises of companies such as Caterpillar, Honeywell International, Honda Motor, Yamaha Motor, and Kohler Power Group, among others. These firms are focusing on sustaining their market positions via M&A and other strategies.

