Europe POCT Device Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2027||Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company

Europe POCT device market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6.3 Billion in 2019 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the Europe POCT device market report Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory, Nova Biomedical, Beckman Coulter, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe POCT Device Market Development

Abbott announced the launch of their new Afinion HbA1c Dx assay in June 2019 which is the first rapid point-of-care HbA1c test specially designed for the identification of diabetes. This new test have the ability to provide results in just 3 minutes which will help the patient to get instant treatment in just one visit.

Europe POCT Device Market Scope and Market Size

Europe POCT device market is segmented on the basis of product type, prescription mode, distribution channel, end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insight s to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the Europe POCT device market is segmented into blood glucose testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, infectious disease testing kits, cholesterol testing kits, pregnancy and fertility tests kits, tumor/cancer markers, urinalysis testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, fecal occult testing kits, rapid coagulation testing kits, and others. Cardiometabolic monitoring kits are further segmented into cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, HbA1c testing kits, and lipids testing. Also, infectious disease testing kits are further segmented into influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis C testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infections and respiratory infections testing kit. Cholesterol testing kits are further divided into prothrombin time testing kits and activated clotting time testing kit.

On the basis of prescription mode, the Europe POCT device market is segmented into prescription based testing and over-the-counter (OTC) testing.

On the basis of distribution channel, the Europe POCT device market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.

On the basis of end users, the Europe POCT device market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory care, home healthcare, and research laboratory. Hospital segment is further categorized into emergency department critical-care unit, general ward, and others. Others are further segmented into intensive care unit, neo-natal.

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the POCT device market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the POCT device market

