Europe Piroctone Olamine Market will grow US$ 20,058.90 Thousand during 2020-2027, according to Business Market Insights

The Europe Piroctone Olamine market is expected to reach US$ 20,058.90 Thousand in 2027 from US$ 14,648.22 Thousand in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020-2027.

The Europe Piroctone Olamine market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020-2027.

Piroctone olamine is utilized for the treatment of fungal infections. It is the ethanolamine salt of the hydroxamic acid derivative piroctone. It is frequently exploited in anti-dandruff shampoo as a replacement for the compound zinc pyrithione. In shampoo production, piroctone olamine when used in combination with other substances effectively reduced the amount of dandruff and simultaneously provided hair conditioning advantages. Piroctone olamine can be designed to provide extra benefits like smoothness and softness as the product has unique chemical structure that easily dissolve in shampoo formula. Moreover, the product is highly embraced by shampoo manufacturers due to its anti-fungal properties which subsequently helps to eradicate dandruff. Malassezia globosa is the fungus which is responsible for causing dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. The presence of this fungus results in scalp irritation and scalp starts shedding tiny flakes. In severe cases, inflammation, redness, and extremely itchy patches can occur. The anti-fungal properties of piroctone olamine aids in controlling the spread of malassezia globosa. In addition to this, piroctone olamine also helps in preventing hair loss and boosts the hair growth and this further augments the growth of the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Major key players covered in this report:

Spec Chem Industry Inc.

Starchem Enterprises Limited

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd

Clariant

Merck KGaA

JSN Chemicals LTD

The report evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the Europe Piroctone Olamine market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Piroctone Olamine market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Piroctone Olamine market.

