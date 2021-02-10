 Europe Photogrammetry Software Market  – Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts Autodesk, Inc., Trimble Inc., Esri, ICAROS,

Europe Photogrammetry Software market report has been prepared to bring about comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the different segments and sub-segments of the market. The report puts light on the entire market trends and analyses the effect of buyers, consumers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. The key factors discussed in the report, will surely aid the buyer in studying the Europe Photogrammetry Software market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Europe Photogrammetry Software market considering the past, present and future state of the industry.

Photogrammetry software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 378.92 million by 2027. Growing home infrastructure industry in Europe is driving the market growth in the forecasted period. Photogrammetry is considered as technology of photographic and environmental measurements through calculation processes, recording and interpreting photographic images. The input for the photogrammetry is photographs and the output would be a map, a measurement, a drawing or a 3D model of real time images.

Europe Photogrammetry Software Market report is exceptionally useful to the clients and businesses for making decisions related to revenue, investment, import, export and consumption. Geographical scope of the products is also carried out comprehensively for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa which helps define strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Competitive landscape is explored in terms of product range, strategies, and future prospects of the key players of the ABC industry.

Europe Photogrammetry Software Market Scope and Market Size

Photogrammetry software market is segmented on the basis of method, photogrammetry style, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of method, the market is segmented into aerial photogrammetry, terrestrial photogrammetry, satellite photogrammetry, macro photogrammetry. The aerial photogrammetry is dominating the segment as it can be done in the challenging field surveys, it does not require any road infrastructure for accessing the survey site and it can cover large map area as compared to other photogrammetry methods. For instance, In October, Esri has launched ArcGIS QuickCapture, which is a mobile app designed for at-speed and rapid field data collection workflows. The new app is best suited for field landscape tracking, aerial surveys and more.

On the basis of photogrammetry style, the market is segmented into point-and-shoot photogrammetry, multi-camera photogrammetry, video-to-photogrammetry. The point-and-shoot photogrammetry dominates the photogrammetry style segment as point-and-shoot photogrammetry provides quite inexpensive solution and can be also done with mobile phone camera. Point-and-shoot style can be done anywhere with the single camera, it does not requires any special setup for taking pictures. For instance,

In August 2019, 3Dflow SRL has collaborated with Institute for technologies applied to Cultural Heritage (ITABC) of the Italian National Research Council (CNR). This collaboration is done with the aim of carrying out activities such as research, study and communication.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into culture heritage and museum, films & games, topographic maps, traffic management system, 3d printing, drones and robots and others. The application segment is dominated by 3D printers, drones and robotics, The 3D printing, drones and robots dominates the application segment as 3D printing is one of the mostly used rapid prototyping technique for various industries such as automobile and construction. Photogrammetry software is used to speed up this rapid prototyping process by creating 3D models of real objects. For instance,

In December 2017, Autodesk Inc. launched a few new products such as Point clouds, low-cost 3D scanners and mobile devices, photogrammetry, cloud computing and drones. These products helped the company to increase their product range as well as to stand in the global market as a leader.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, energy, oil & gas, ship building, building and construction and other. The building & construction industry dominates the market due to increasing number of construction and infrastructure firms in the U.K. recognizes the need of photogrammetry software for survey of construction sites. In addition to this, market players are also expanding their business in Europe, which help to increase adoption of photogrammetry software for mapping and surveying of construction sites. For instance, In November, Gemini Digital Technologies has opened its office in Manchester, (U.K.). This development will help the company to enhance its network of solution and services in the U.K.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Photogrammetry Software Market Share Analysis

Europe Photogrammetry Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Photogrammetry Software market.

Key Market Competitors: Europe Photogrammetry Software Market

Autodesk, Inc., Trimble Inc., Esri, ICAROS, among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Photogrammetry Software Market Country Level Analysis

Photogrammetry software market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by method, photogrammetry style, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the photogrammetry software market report are U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, France, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe in Europe.

