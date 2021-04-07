Europe phenolic antioxidant market worth USD 307,302.72 Thousand in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD 367,651.00 Thousand by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.72% during the forecast period 2021-2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Europe phenolic antioxidant market worth USD 307,302.72 Thousand in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD 367,651.00 Thousand by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.72% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The market is primarily supported by surging demand for phenolic antioxidants as an additive in the food & feed industry as the food industry of Europe is one of the largest industries by value. In addition, the growing fuel and lubricant industry of Europe is another key factor for phenolic antioxidants as fuels, especially biofuels, are highly susceptible to oxidation, which leads to degradation of the fuel. The addition of antioxidants helps control the degradation of fuel by oxidation which further drives the market growth of European phenolic antioxidant market.

Use in Food Industry for Prevention of Oxidation of Food

The food industry is one of the biggest industries not only in Europe but globally. As per EU data, every year around 88 million tonnes of food is wasted in Europe due to various reasons with almost 50% of this wastage coming from households. The estimated associated cost of wasted food is approximately USD 170 billion. This number looks even scarier when we consider the fact that approximately 33 million people in Europe cannot afford a quality meal every other day. Food spoilage is one of the major causes of such excessive food waste. Spoiled food refers to food products that have become unsafe to consume. Food spoilage can occur for several reasons. One of the most common reasons is oxidation. When food gets oxidized, its color, odor, taste, and appearance change significantly.

Phenolic antioxidants are used in food products as additives to prevent oxidation and reduce wastage. When phenolic antioxidants are used in food products, they control rancidity development, delay the formation of toxic oxidation products, maintain nutritional quality, besides extending the shelf-life of the food products. Owing to the harmful side-effects of synthetic phenolic antioxidants, there are a number of restrictions on their usage. Natural antioxidants pose no such side-effects and therefore, they are increasingly used as additives in food products. With increasing emphasis on food preservation, the use of phenolic antioxidants is expected to increase, contributing positively to the Europe phenolic antioxidants market, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for the Product to Prevent Plastic Degradation and Oxidation

Plastics are a ubiquitous part of our daily lives. It is hard to imagine life without plastic. Though plastics are perceived as indestructible and non-degradable, they can be easily degraded and oxidized during processing and manufacturing. To prevent plastics from getting degraded or oxidized during the manufacturing and other processes, some stabilizers are added. This is where phenolic antioxidants come into play. Phenolic antioxidants prevent the oxidation of plastics in several ways. They form chelates with metals very easily, thereby preventing oxidation.

Phenolic antioxidants are generally known as primary antioxidants and they function by destroying peroxy-radical intermediates in the oxidation process. Effective over a wide range of temperatures, they provide protection during processing, end-use, and long-term storage. Phenolic antioxidants, when used as a processing stabilizer, minimizes the changes in melt viscosity and prevents decoloration of plastics.The ever-growing demand for phenolic antioxidants from the plastics industry is expected to affect the market positively and drive the growth of the European phenolic antioxidant market during the forecast period.

Surging Demand for Plastics in Place of Conventional Materials

Researchers and companies are regularly developing new and innovative plastics to replace costly metals from daily use items. Plastic injection molding is one of the methods to produce complex plastic parts without much trouble. Injection molding of plastics is not only simple, easy, and reliable but also highly efficient. As per the data of PlasticsEurope, a leading Pan-European association, European plastic production reached 61.8 million tonnes in 2018 and 57.9 million tonnes in 2019, with Europe producing 16% of global plastic volume manufactured.

According to PlasticsEurope, the plastics market is currently the 7th largest in Europe. Germany contributed almost 24% of total European plastic demand followed by Italy and France with almost 13% and 10% in 2019. Phenolic antioxidants provide stability to plastics at high temperatures and prevent decoloring of the plastics. Most of the phenolic antioxidants used for preventing degradation and oxidations of plastics are natural and have little to no side effects on the human body. This makes them perfect to be used as processing stabilizers and antioxidants in plastics. With Europe’s plastics market expected to show appreciable growth during the forecast period, the demand for phenolic antioxidants is also expected to witness a surge in demand, thereby driving the growth of the European“ phenolic antioxidants market.

Recent Development

On Feb 10, 2021 : LANXESS inaugurates nitrous oxide reduction plant in Antwerp – LANXESS has taken another major step on the road to climate neutrality: the specialty chemicals company inaugurated a nitrous oxide reduction plant at its site in Antwerp on February 10, Belgium.

: LANXESS inaugurates nitrous oxide reduction plant in Antwerp – LANXESS has taken another major step on the road to climate neutrality: the specialty chemicals company inaugurated a nitrous oxide reduction plant at its site in Antwerp on February 10, Belgium. On Nov 18 2020: Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in nutrition, health and sustainable living, today officially opened a new Animal Nutrition & Health premix plant in Baishazhou Industrial Park, Hengyang City. The site is DSM’s second premix plant in Hunan Province and the seventh of its kind in China, underlining DSM’s deep commitment to the country. The new plant aims to meet increasing local demand for high-quality premix solutions and significantly expands DSM’s footprint in China.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Value in USD Thousand Volume in KG Market Coverage Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe Product/Service Segmentation By source,applications, and country Key Players Key players for Phenolic Antioxidant market includes:BASF SE, 3V Sigma S.P.A, SI Group INC,Koninklijke DSM N.V, Lanxess AG, Raschig Gmbh, and other prominent players

Scope of the Report

By Source

Synthetic

Butylated hydroxyFanisole (BHA)

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT)

Tert-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)

Ethoxyquin

COQUbiquinone

Prolpyl Gallate

Others

Natural

Flavonoids

Catequine (Catechin)

Quercetine

Anthocyanins

Ascorbic Acid

Stilbenes

Resveratrol

Phenolic Acids

Gallic Acid

Rosmarinic Acid

Cafeic Acid

Tannins (Tannoids)

Tocopherols

Others

By Application

Plastic & Rubber

Fuel & Lubricants

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Food & Feed Additive

Others

By Country

Germany

By Source

By Application

UK

By Source

By Application

France

By Source

By Application

Russia

By Source

By Application

Spain

By Source

By Application

Italy

By Source

By Application

Poland

By Source

By Application

Rest of Europe

By Source

By Application

