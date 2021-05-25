Europe Pharmacy Automation Market Increasing Investment is Expected To Boost Industry Growth By 2028

Europe Pharmacy Automation Market report offers a basic overview of the target market including industry status, market size, shares, volumes, and revenue generation. This analytical report is the compilation of the market through qualitative and quantitative analysis. It also comprises of thorough business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market. This market document includes vast data relating to the recent discovery and technological expansions perceived in the market, complete with an examination of the impact of these intrusions on the market’s future development. Also, average revenue generated by these companies, segmented on the basis of region, is used to arrive at the overall market size. This general market measure is used as a part of the top-down procedure to assess the sizes of other individual markets through percentage parts from auxiliary sources catalogs, databases, and primary researchThis business report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. The information covered in this report is documented on the basis of the primary research team, secondary based tools, industry opinions, and database.

Pharmacy Automation Market is growing with factors such as growing demand for pharmacy automation in order to reduce the medication error, increased incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in pharmacy automation. However, the high capital investment for installation of pharmacy automation systems along with the interoperability issues in pharmacy automation may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for pharmacy automation in Germany has the highest market share in Europe pharmacy automation market. Market leader is BD, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 13% to 15%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing pharmacy automation. For instance, in June 2018, BD collaborated with Helmer Scientific, an integrated solution provider for temperature sensitive medication products in order to introduce a fully integrated refrigerated automated dispensing solution. This collaboration done by the company has increased its product portfolio for the pharmacy automation solutions thereby increasing demand and sales in future.

Pharmacy automation uses robotics and software to automate the traditional pharmacies. Pharmacy automation systems are used from point of order entry to the delivery of the medication making the process more accurate. Pharmacies are able to fulfil the demands of patients and customers with higher efficiency by automating the entire medication delivery process. Pharmacy automation reduces the probability of human error. This helps in reduction of human errors as well as improves customer service.

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in the Market are:

OMNICELL, INC.

Cerner Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

BD

Baxter

McKesson Corporation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

vitabook GmbH

TOSHO co., Inc.

Gebr. Willach GmbH

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC.

BIQHS

Grifols, S.A.

Synergy Medical

APD Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños S.A

JVM Europe BV

Mediwell Systems Ltd.

Genesis Automation LTD

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE

FarmaTools

Deenova S.r.l.

MEKAPHARM

KUKA AG

Rohmann-Automation GmbH

KLS Pharma Robotics GmbH

Med Management

Market Segmentation:

Europe Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product (Systems, Software, Services), Pharmacy Type (Independent, Chain, Federal), Pharmacy Size (Large Size Pharmacy, Medium Size Pharmacy, Small Size Pharmacy), Application (Drug Dispensing and Packaging, Drug Storage, Inventory Management), End User (Inpatient Pharmacies, Outpatient Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Central Fill/Mail Order Pharmacies, Pharmacy Benefit Management Organizations, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Third Party Distributor), Country (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Pharmacy automation demand is increasing year-on-year with increasing usage of advanced robots across the variety of industries. In addition, the demand of pharmacy automation has increased with rising preference for automating the medication storage and dispensing process. However, the high cost of the pharmacy automation systems and the need for significant changes in systems is expected to restraint the adoption of pharmacy automation and expected to slow down the growth of the pharmacy automation market in the forecast period.

Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size

Pharmacy automation market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into systems, software and services. In 2020, systems segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the high cost of each of the advanced systems. Software and services comprise only a small percentage of the overall systems required to incorporate automation in pharmacies.

On the basis of pharmacy type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into independent, chain and federal. In 2020, independent segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as this segment includes the large hospital pharmacies that are early adopters of pharmacy automation. As the process is capital intensive, hospital pharmacies are adopting automation at a faster pace.

On the basis of pharmacy size, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into large size pharmacy, medium size pharmacy and small size pharmacy. In 2020, large size pharmacy segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as they have more funds to invest in automation of processes as compared to smaller pharmacies.

On the basis of application, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into drug dispensing and packaging, drug storage, inventory management. In 2020, drug dispensing and packaging segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to higher sales of automated dispensing machines as compared to other systems used in pharmacy automation.

On the basis of end user, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, central fill/mail order pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and others. In 2020, inpatient pharmacies segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the need for the highest possible efficiency to provide superior customer services.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into direct tender and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it is the primary source of procurement in hospitals and inpatient pharmacies including pharmacy automation systems and software.

Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Coronavirus can influence the worldwide economy in three principal ways: by straightforwardly influencing creation and request, by making store network and market disturbance, and by its monetary effect on firms and monetary business sectors. The episode of COVID-19 has welcomed impacts on numerous viewpoints, similar to flight undoings travel boycotts and isolates cafés shut all indoor occasions confined more than forty nations highly sensitive situation proclaimed monstrous easing back of the Vaccine market unpredictability falling business certainty, developing frenzy among the populace, and vulnerability about future.

Europe Pharmacy Automation Market Country Level Analysis

Pharmacy automation market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe pharmacy automation market report are the Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe.

Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period as the application of pharmacy automation is increasing across European countries with technological advancement in robotics. Germany is expected to dominate the market as number of pharmacy automation has been increased in last few years, due to rising usage of pharmacy automation for simulation for in breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer and others in the region. France will grow significantly followed by Italy due to the rise in automated medication dispensing systems which reduces medication errors as well as time. Not only that, it has enhanced capacity to hold several medications at a time. Italy will see a significant growth due to rise of automated warehouses which are used as drug storage facilities. They possess a higher throughput of maintaining drug inventory as compared to traditional warehouses.

