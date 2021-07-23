Europe Pentane Market Size, Share 2018-2025 | Top Key Vendors – Brenntag, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), Inventec, Chevron Corporation, Air Liquide S.A., Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil Based on type, the n-pentane segment accounted for nearly three-fourth of the total market in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period.

Europe Pentane Market was exceeded USD 28 million in 2017 and is expected to surpass USD 38.1 million by 2025, According to the report published by Allied Market Research. The report provides an extensive analysis of key segments, drivers & opportunities, market size & forecasts, key investment pockets, and competitive scenario.

Europe pentane market growth is driven by increasing demand for pentane from end-user industries, low cost of pentane and its beneficial chemical properties. On the other hand, strict government regulations towards the use of pentane have happened to curb the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of pentane in fuel blending and formulation has created a number of opportunities in the segment.

Key market players discussed in the Europe Pentane Market include Brenntag, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), Inventec, Chevron Corporation, Air Liquide S.A., Phillips 66, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. They have embraced various strategies including expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to retain their strong position in the industry. The other players in the market comprise ISOLAB Laborgerte GmbH, Molgroup, SCHARR CPC GmbH (Friedrich Scharr AG), Penta Ing. Petr Svec, and Avantor.

Based on type in the Europe Pentane Market, the n-pentane segment accounted for nearly three-fourth of the total market in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the demand for chemical intermediates in Europe. These chemical intermediates are used as chemical solvents and electronic cleaning solvents in different end-use industries.

Europe Pentane Market by capacity, blowing agents contributed to nearly two-fifth of the total market in 2017, thereby coming out as the largest shareholder in the market. Increasing production of polymer-based compounds such as polyurethane and polystyrene has spurred the growth. By geography, Germany held nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017. Increase in demand of pentanes, which are used as blowing agents in the production of polyurethane & polystyrene foam, has augmented the growth.

