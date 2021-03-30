Europe Passport Reader Market revenues to gain US$ 71.82 million by 2027 with CAGR 9%

Passport Reader market is projected to reach US$ 71.82 million by 2027 from US$ 39.40 million in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) uses algorithms and software to perform specific tasks without human intervention and instructions. Artificial intelligence comprises the integration of several technologies, such as machine learning, natural language processing, reasoning, and perception. Artificial intelligence is used in healthcare to approximate human cognition and analyze complex medical and diagnostic imaging data. The artificial intelligence in the healthcare diagnosis market is driven by the ability of AI to improve patient outcomes, need to increase coordination between the healthcare workforce & patients.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Passport Reader Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Access Control market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Top Key Player Involved:

Adaptive Recognition Hungary, Inc.

Thales Group

Access Ltd

DESKO GmbH

The increase in number of outbound tourists and rise in airport construction and expansion activities, especially in developing countries, are the major factors driving the market growth in this region.. For instance, in February 2020, a trial of BorderXpress biometric kiosks offered by Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) was completed at Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport, and it was further conducted at Cork Airport in Ireland, in 2019. According to CAPA, over 300 individual projects are under construction in Europe, including Russia. Such investments are expected to drive the demand for passport readers during the forecast period.

Europe Passport Reader Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

