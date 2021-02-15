Europe Passenger Information System Market is anticipated to reach US$ 12,663.64 million and Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during forecast period 2021-2027

The Passenger Information System market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 5,241.72 million in 2019 to US$ 12,663.64 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Passenger Information System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Passenger Information System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Passenger information system is used to establish strong communication link between a transit authorities and passengers by delivering to real-time data with respect to location of vehicle along with schedule of journey, timely announcements and the overall updates required by passengers. Such types of system are basically used to enhance the overall experience of passengers while transit by keeping them updated data along with entertaining the passengers using various infotainment systems. Such systems are interconnected set of devices, deployed on platform, bus stands, subway, port and others to dissipate real time information about bus, train or flight. Rising focus over consistent, real-time, and reliable passenger information along with rising frequency of passenger journey through public transport are positively impacting the growth of the market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

Dysten Sp. z o.o

Alstom

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Teleste Corporation

Thales Group

Wabtec Corporation

European continent comprises several developed economies such as Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the telecommunication and media sectors, providing ample opportunities for the key market players in the passenger information system market. The growth of Europe’s market is attributed to the rising demand for transit agencies to provide accurate and reliable real-time transit information to passengers. Furthermore, the escalating penetration of mobile devices, the internet, and the need amongst the passengers and travelers to seek information in real-time for better connectivity and safe travel also aids in market progression.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Passenger Information System market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Passenger Information System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Passenger Information System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Passenger Information System market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Passenger Information System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Passenger Information System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Passenger Information System market.

