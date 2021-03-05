Europe Paper Packaging Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2026 | Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith PLC, WestRock, Mondi Group, Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG

The Europe Paper Packaging Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Europe Paper Packaging market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Europe Paper Packaging market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Paper Packaging market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Europe Paper Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe Paper Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Paper Packaging Market: Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith PLC, WestRock, Mondi Group, Hamburger Containerboard GmbH (Prinzhorn Group), Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG, Metsa Board Oyj, Progroup AG, Emin Leydier SA, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget – SCA, Stora Enso Oyj, International Paper Company, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing E-Commerce Sales will Drive the Market Demand

– There has seen an unprecedented surge in the number of online shoppers in recent years. A large number of users have resulted in e-commerce companies having to deal with huge surges during peak shopping festivals. Due to which, e-commerce firms have been highly reliant on paper packaging. The World Retail Congress reported that the peak season uplift in countries, like Ireland, was 634%.

– Amazon is the biggest player in the e-commerce industry, and it had more than 119 million products listed on its website, as of April 2019. Moreover, the company mentioned that it sells over 4,000 products every minute. The company also boasted an impressive 2.5 million sellers on its website in 2019.

– With a large number of products on their website, e-commerce companies have been highly dependent on corrugated boxes, as they allow them to have any desired shape, along with fixed standard sizes. The companies also use extra internal protection within the box for more fragile and premium products.

Western Europe to Hold Significant Market Share

– The countries in Western Europe holds the key market share in the region, due to the existence of established industries, like the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, etc. Germany is the largest market in the region, owing to its dominance in the packaging industry. However, Eastern Europe is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate, due to the growing adoption of these packaging techniques across numerous industries.

– Europe is the second-largest packaging market globally, and many industry experts also reported that the people in the region are willing to spend more on items if they have had some role in customizing them. And in countries like the UK, with one in five willing to pay an additional 20% for personalization privileges. The growing trend of customized packaging will also drive market growth.

– The growing adoption of carton packaging in the region, due to expanding e-commerce industry, is also driving the paper packaging demand in the European region. In October 2020, Paper manufacturer Arjowiggins (France) announced new paper packaging for the food sector to replace plastic and films. Sylvicta is an FSC and PEFC certified recyclable, compostable, and marine biodegradable paper packaging material.

Latest Market Development:

– April 2020 – Smurfit Kappa launched a new Bag-in-Box filling solution for organic birch sap drink thus offering a perfect packaging solution for the drink that keeps it fresh for up to 24 months before opening and 8 weeks after opening.

– March 2020 – WestRock showcased its dynamic right-sizing solutions BoxSizer and Box On Demand Compack Midi. These can right-size multiple pre-loaded box footprints arriving at random to the infeed, reducing costs around labor, maximize shipping yield, and improve customer satisfaction.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Paper Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

