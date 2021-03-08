Europe Paper Packaging Market 2021 Business Outlook – Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, WestRock, Mondi Group

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Paper Packaging market in its latest report titled, “Europe Paper Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Europe dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Europe Paper Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Paper Packaging Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357908/Europe-pharmaceutical-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Europe Paper Packaging Market: Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, WestRock, Mondi Group, Hamburger Containerboard GmbH (Prinzhorn Group), Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG, Metsa Board Oyj, Progroup AG, Emin Leydier SA, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget – SCA, Stora Enso Oyj and Others.

Industry News:

– April 2020 – Smurfit Kappa launched a new Bag-in-Box filling solution for organic birch sap drink thus offering a perfect packaging solution for the drink that keeps it fresh for up to 24 months before opening and 8 weeks after opening.

– March 2020 – WestRock showcased its dynamic right-sizing solutions BoxSizer and Box On Demand Compack Midi. These can right-size multiple pre-loaded box footprints arriving at random to the infeed, reducing costs around labor, maximize shipping yield, and improve customer satisfaction.

Market Overview:

The way consumers view and interact with packages is altering. Owing to the rising focus on sustainability, consumers are preferring easily recyclable carton packaging over plastic or tin packaging. The growing market demand for customer-friendly packages and heightened product protection is expected to boost paper packaging as a viable and cost-effective solution throughout Europe.

– According to Pro Carton European Consumer Packaging Perceptions Study 2018, 52% of all Europeans believe carton board/cardboard is the most environment friendly packaging followed by glass packaging. According to the same report, 52% of European consumers have switched brands because of the environmental concerns due to the type of material being used in the packaging of products.

– The exponential growth of e-commerce, combined with the technological advancements in the packaging material options, is primarily changing the way most of the companies are choosing the right solution. The main points are the performance, cost considerations driven by material improvements, packaging needs, delivery systems that create on-demand packaging, and sustainability.

– Premium brands have always used luxury packaging for their products, but there are other innovative solutions from companies, like Charapak in the UK, which include reversible and returnable packaging. With reversible packaging, the inside of the box features a gift-wrap like print pattern, while the outside is a normal carton. Because of this, the demand for customized cartons has been high from this segment.

– The impact of the outbreak of Covid-19 on the market is expected to be significant in the short-run as the global lockdown has disrupted the entire packaging supply chain. However, plants of companies like Mondi PLC, DS Smith PLC continue to operate to deliver essential items like food, beverage, hygiene, and healthcare products to the people. Also, in the long-run, with businesses becoming normal and e-commerce trends on the rise, the market is expected to rebound back.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192357908/Europe-pharmaceutical-packaging-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?mode=28

Western Europe to Hold Significant Market Share

– The countries in Western Europe holds the key market share in the region, due to the existence of established industries, like the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, etc. Germany is the largest market in the region, owing to its dominance in the packaging industry. However, Eastern Europe is anticipated to witness a higher growth rate, due to the growing adoption of these packaging techniques across numerous industries.

– Europe is the second-largest packaging market globally, and many industry experts also reported that the people in the region are willing to spend more on items if they have had some role in customizing them. And in countries like the UK, with one in five willing to pay an additional 20% for personalization privileges. The growing trend of customized packaging will also drive market growth.

– The growing adoption of carton packaging in the region, due to expanding e-commerce industry, is also driving the paper packaging demand in the European region.

This Europe Paper Packaging Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/10192357908?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides Europe and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com