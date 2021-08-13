Europe Pallet Market Size, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Regional Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Pallet Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe pallet market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A pallet is a portable, rigid platform that aids in carrying goods from one place to another. It usually comprises a superstructure and a bottom deck, which allows it to be lifted by material handling equipment such as lift trucks, cranes, front loaders, and conveyors. It is utilized for protecting the product by reducing the amount of contamination and damages, preventing worker injury, and minimizing expenses like fuel costs. As a result, it is widely used by suppliers and manufacturers across Europe.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pallet-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Europe Pallet Market Trends:

The rising standards of transportation operations represent one of the primary factors driving the market in Europe. Besides this, favorable initiatives introduced by the European Union (EU) to promote the utilization of reusable and recyclable products have resulted in the increasing adoption of plastic pallets in the region. Moreover, as they are lightweight, cost-effective, and durable, there is a significant rise in the demand for plastic pallets across the chemical, dairy, wine and steel, spirit, and electrical industries. The market is further driven by considerable growth in the logistics and transportation sectors in Europe as these pallets are used for improved and safe transportation of goods and materials. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers operating in the region are introducing multiple-trip pallets, which offer a lower cost per trip, eliminate solid waste, and enhance operational efficiency. These innovations are anticipated to impel the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been classified into the wood, plastic, metal, and corrugated paper pallets.

On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into food and beverages (F&B), chemicals and pharmaceuticals, machinery and metal, construction, and others.

Based on the structural design, the market has been segmented into block, stringer, and other designs.

Country-wise, the market has been segregated into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, along with the profiles of the key players.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pallet-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Stick Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stick-packaging-market

Asia Pacific Paper Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-paper-packaging-market

GCC Paper Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-paper-packaging-market

India Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-aluminium-cans-market

United States Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-aluminium-cans-market

Asia Pacific Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-aluminium-cans-market

Europe Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-aluminium-cans-market

GCC Aluminium Cans Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-aluminium-cans-market

Europe Paper Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-paper-packaging-market

United States Paper Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-paper-packaging-market

India Paper Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-paper-packaging-market

Tube Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tube-packaging-market

Latin America Pallet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-pallet-market

United States Pallet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-pallet-market

Form-fill-seal Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/form-fill-seal-equipment-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800