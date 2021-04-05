Europe Paints And Coatings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Berger Paints India Limited

The Europe Paints And Coatings market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Europe Paints And Coatings Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Europe paints and coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period.

Rise in the use of protective coatings in the booming offshore wind turbine industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The unavailability of adequate substitutes for banned lead chromate used in industrial coatings and increasing prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Paints And Coatings Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Paints And Coatings Market Report are:

Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Brillux GmbH & Co. KG, Cromology, DAW SE, FUJIKURA KASEI CO.,LTD., Hempel A/S, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jotun, J.W.Ostendorf, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Metlac Spa, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., SHAWCOR, SIKA AG

Paints And Coatings Market Scenario:

Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

– Paints & coatings are not only used in the interior of the houses to add colors or decorative purposes, but also to perform a wide range of functions. Their functions vary depending upon the type of environment and room that they are used on.

– Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house, not only to give them a new look but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– Developments in the construction sector are partly due to the robust economic growth and its positive implications on corporate profits, household income, and the state of public finances. The construction activities in countries, such as the Germany, France, United Kingdom etc., are expected to drive the growth of the market.

– Moreover, low-interest rate level, internal migration flows, immigration, and investment backlog that has accumulated in areas, like infrastructure, since the financial crisis is supporting the upswing.

Competitive Landscape:

The Europe paints and coatings market is partially consolidated, with top players accounting 50% of the market. Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Jotun, Hempel A/S, and Beckers Group, are some of the major manufacturers of paints & coatings in the European region.

