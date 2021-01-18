Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Market 2020-2027 | Signify Holding, OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree
The outdoor led lighting can be defined as lighting sources that used for illuminating or lighting in the outdoor space. Consumers or Municipalities deploying these light solutions in the outdoor applications for enhancing the ambience beauty and security. Moreover, these lighting solutions are highly energy-efficient, offer longer lifespan compare to traditional lighting solutions. Moreover, outdoor LED lighting solutions have lower impact on the environment. These lighting solutions used in a variety of applications such as wall washing, lighting pathways, signage lighting, area lighting and more.
Europe outdoor LED lighting is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Segmentation: Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Market
Europe outdoor LED lighting is segmented into following notable segments that are offering, installation type, and application.
- On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.
- On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into new installation and retrofit installation.
- On the basis of application, the market is segmented into highway and roadways, architectural and public places.
- In January 2017, Eaton had launched halo surface mount light-emitting diode (LED) Downlight (SMD), an ultra-low profile. This light is available in the varieties of temperatures (CCTs) which includes including 2700 Kelvin (K), 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and 5000K and in a 90 color-rendering index (CRI).
Competitive Analysis: Europe Outdoor LED Lighting Market
Some of the prominent participants operating in outdoor LED lighting are Signify Holding (Philips Lighting), OSRAM Gmbh, General Electric, Zumbotel Group AG, Cree, Inc., Hubbell, Astute Lighting Limited, Bamford Lighting, Dialight, Eaton, Evluma Interled, Neptun Light, Inc. and Skyska.
Recent Development
- In September 2017, the OSRAM Gmbh had launched Mid-power LED Osconiq P 2226. This LED solution especially manufactured for outdoor applications. These applications providing for horticultural and architectural lighting related application and apart from these it also providing lighting for indoor lighting systems, which includes restaurants and hotels. These products require luminous efficacy up to 100 lm/W. This factor propels the growth of the market.
Table of Content
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.5 LIMITATIONS
1.6 MARKETS COVERED
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1 MARKETS COVERED
2.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.3 CURRENCY AND PRICING
2.4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.5 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.6 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID
2.7 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX
2.8 SECONDARY SOURCES
2.9 ASSUMPTIONS
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 DRIVERS
3.1.1 RISING DEMAND FOR COST-EFFICIENT LIGHTS
3.1.2 STRIGENT GOVERNMENT REGULATION REGARDING ENERGY CONSUMPTION
3.1.3 DECREASING COST OF LED
3.1.4 INCREASING DEMAND FOR HIGHLY ENERGY EFFICIENT LIGHTING SOLUTIONS
3.2 RESTRAINTS
3.2.1 AVAILABILITY OF SUBSTITUTES
3.2.2 LACK OF POWER FACILITY
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1 ADOPTION OF SMART AND WIRELESS LEDS
3.3.2 HIGH EFFICACY LEDS
3.4 CHALLENGE
3.4.1 HIGH INITIAL COST
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
5.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELING
5.2 MARKET TIMELINE
6 INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
7 EUROPE OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY OFFERING
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.2 HARDWARE
7.2.1 LAMPS
7.2.1.1 TUBES
7.2.1.2 REFLECTORS
7.2.1.3 OTHERS
7.2.2 LUMINAIRES
7.2.2.1 OUTDOOR AREA LIGHTS
7.2.2.2 ROADWAY FIXTURES
7.2.2.3 DOWNLIGHTS
7.2.2.4 TROFFERS
7.2.2.5 OTHERS
7.2.3 CONTROL SYSTEMS
7.3 SOFTWARE
7.4 SERVICES
8 EUROPE OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 NEW INSTALLATION
8.3 RETROFIT
9 EUROPE OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY WATTAGE TYPE
9.1 OVERVIEW
9.2 LESS THAN 50 WATT
9.3-100 WATT
9.4 MORE THAN 150 WATT
10 EUROPE OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
10.1 OVERVIEW
10.2 HIGHWAY AND ROADWAYS
10.3 ARCHITECTURAL
10.4 PUBLIC PLACES
10.4.1 COMMERCIAL
10.4.2 STADIUM AND FLOODLIGHTING
10.4.3 PARKING STRUCTURE
10.4.4 AIRPORT PERIMETERS
10.4.5 ENTERTAINMENT
10.4.6 OTHER PUBLIC PLACES
10.5 OTHERS
11 EUROPE OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
11.1 EUROPE
11.1.1 GERMANY
11.1.2 FRANCE
11.1.3 U.K.
11.1.4 ITALY
11.1.5 SPAIN
11.1.6 THE NETHERLANDS
11.1.7 SWITZERLAND
11.1.8 TURKEY
11.1.9 BELGIUM
11.1.10 RUSSIA
11.1.11 REST OF EUROPE
12 EUROPE OUTDOOR LED LIGHTING MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE
13 COMPANY PROFILES
13.1 SIGNIFY HOLDING (PHILIPS LIGHTING)
13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.1.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.1.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.1.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.1.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.1.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.2 OSRAM GMBH
13.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.2.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.2.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.2.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.2.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.2.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.2.9 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC
13.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.3.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.3.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.3.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.3.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.3.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.3.9 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.4 ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG
13.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.4.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.4.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.4.5 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.4.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.4.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.5 CREE, INC.
13.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.5.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.5.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS
13.5.6 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.5.7 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.5.8 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.5.9 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.6 HUBBELL
13.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.6.2 SWOT ANALYSIS
13.6.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.6.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.6.5 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.6.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.6.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.6.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS
13.7 ASTUTE LIGHTING LTD.
13.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.8 BAMFORD LIGHTING
13.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.9 DIALIGHT
13.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.9.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.9.4 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.9.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.9.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.10 EATON
13.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.10.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS
13.10.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.10.4 MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
13.10.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.10.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.11 EVLUMA
13.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.11.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.12 INTERLED
13.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.12.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
13.13 NEPTUN LIGHT, INC
13.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
13.14 SKYSKA
13.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT
13.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE
13.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
13.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT
14 QUESTIONNAIRE
15 RELATED REPORTS
