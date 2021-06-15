Europe Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Report 2021: Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast
According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Europe Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, Europe organic and natural pet food market is currently witnessing strong growth. the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Organic and natural pet food refers to specialty food prepared for the consumption of pets. It consists of numerous whole ingredients, such as meats, fruits, vegetables, etc., to fulfill the nutritional requirements of pets. Organic and natural pet food is exempted from synthetic materials, like preservatives, fertilizers, artificial colors, antibiotics, etc. As a result, these food products help in boosting immunity, promoting digestive health, minimizing skin allergies, enhancing metabolism, and improving the life expectancy of the pet.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-natural-pet-food-market/requestsample
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The increasing popularity of premium-quality pet food in multigrain, gluten-free, and protein-based variants is primarily driving the Europe market for organic and natural pet food. Moreover, several key manufacturers are increasingly employing advanced procedures to minimize the loss of essential nutrients while manufacturing organic and natural pet food, which is providing a positive outlook to the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of pet humanization, coupled with the rising concerns of pet owners towards the negative health impact of chemical-based food on their pets, is also escalating the product demand. Besides this, the increasing pet adoption rates and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are expected to further strengthen the demand for organic and natural pet food in Europe over the forecasted period.
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Natural
- Organic
Breakup by Pet Type:
- Dog Food
- Cat Food
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Dry Pet Food
- Wet and Canned Pet Food
- Snacks and Treats
Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Bags
- Cans
- Pouches
- Boxes
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
breakup by country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-organic-natural-pet-food-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report
India Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-organic-natural-pet-food-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800