Europe Organ Preservation Market Report: Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Growth and Forecast by 2026
The Europe Organ Preservation Market Growth is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Preservation Solution, Organ Donation Type, Technique, Organ Type, End-User, geography.
Organ preservation is the process by which the viability of harvested organs is maintained to ensure that the organ functions normally after transplantation. This procedure involves removing an organ from the donor’s body, followed by its storage and transportation, to finally its transplantation into the receiver’s body. The process of organ preservation utilizes various techniques, such as hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), static cold storage (SCS), etc. These techniques help in maintaining the temperature and oxygen levels of the organ while increasing the receiver’s chances of survival.
The rising geriatric population and increasing rate of organ failures are primarily driving the market for organ preservation in Europe. Moreover, the growing cases of organ damage due to road accidents requiring immediate attention are further propelling the demand for donated organs in the region. Besides this, the rising number of individuals volunteering to donate organs for research and transplant purposes is also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of several reimbursement policies and the growing adoption of innovative healthcare technologies are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In the coming years, the increasing number of medical experts and the lowering cost of organ transplantation procedures are expected to further strengthen the market for organ preservation in Europe.
Breakup by Preservation Solution:
- UW Solution
- Custodiol HTK
- Perfadex
- Others
Breakup by Organ Donation Type:
- Living Organ Donation
- Deceased Organ Donation
Breakup by Technique:
- Static Cold Storage Technique
- Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
- Normothermic Machine Perfusion
- Others
Breakup by Organ Type:
- Kidney
- Liver
- Lung
- Heart
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Organ Banks
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
