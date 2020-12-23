Europe Oil Storage Market Will Grow USD 3,593.8 Million by 2026

According to the research study, the Europe oil storage market in 2019 was around USD 2,700.0 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 3,593.8 Million by 2026.

Oil accessibility is essential for the EU. Its use is concerted on the highway, marine, and air transport and to some extent in the industrial sector. More than 80% of the oil used up in the EU is imported. Oil after Norway is not a concern since the country is part of the European Economic Area, then the further supplies are occasionally professed as a prospective source of uncertainty for Europe’s energy supply, in certain for countries like Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Lithuania that remain to oil import is depends on Russia. In the short duration, the stability of oil quantity is susceptible typically to geopolitical problems.

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the oil storage market, but not restricted to include TUFFA UK LIMITED, Royal Vopak, Marquard & Bahls AG, Haase Tank GmbH, CST Industries (A subsidiary of Solace Capital Partners ), Impel Group, Merkland Tank Limited, Zwanny Limited, Kersten Europe B.V., and others.

Europe Oil Storage Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Gasoline

Middle Distillates

Crude Oil

Aviation Fuel

Other

Europe Oil Storage Market: By Storage Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Open Top Tanks

Floating Roof Tanks

Fixed Roof Tanks

Other

Europe Oil Storage Market: By Reserve Segmentation Analysis (Customizable)

Strategic

Commercial

The oil storage market is segmented based on the product, storage, and reserve. On the basis of product segmentation, the market is classified into gasoline, middle distillates, crude oil, aviation fuel, others. In terms of storage segmentation, the market is bifurcated into open-top tanks, floating roof tanks, fixed roof tanks, others. In terms of reserve segmentation, the market is bifurcated into strategic, commercial.

The oil storage market report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire oil storage market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of both volume (Million Cubic Meters) and value (USD Million) from FY 2016 – 2026.

