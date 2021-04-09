Europe Offshore Wind Cable Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020-2026

Most prominent companies however, are now offering competitive wind cables with installation services at reasonable costs, positioning the Europe offshore wind cable market growth to exceed expectations in the years to come. With a definitive drive toward the utilization of renewable and green energy, the European wind farm developers have been on the lookout for advanced, reliable, and cost-sensitive solutions in order to scale up their production.

The following top four trends have been driving the Europe offshore wind cable market growth:

Germany to ascend to prominence due to government projects

Government programs and laws including the Renewable Energy Act, the Electricity Feed Law, National Hydrogen Strategy have been preparing the ground for a stronger economy in the post-COVID landscape. Surpassing the Asian wind power industry, Germany appears to be aiming to lead the global market for ‘tomorrow’s oil’—green hydrogen, by using offshore wind power. With this, the proposal of the government of Bavaria to produce green hydrogen is one of the developments in the region that can fuel the Europe offshore wind cable market growth over the forthcoming times.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1530/sample

Leveraging renewables for power generation is not new for Germany, and the region recently increased its offshore wind power target to 40 GW by 2040, which would prove to be a huge growth enabler for the Europe offshore wind cable market.

Inter-array cables segment to take wing due to spiraling demand from offshore wind farms

Inter-array cable systems are being increasingly deployed across offshore wind parks as they meet the regulatory policies, at the same time cutting down costs by around 10 to 15%. Inter-assay cables are specially built for deployment in non-anchored wind turbines across deeper waters. High performance and enhanced durability of these cables has been responsible for their escalating demand across nations promoting the utilization of green energy.

Since floating offshore wind technology is yet to be exploited to its fullest, the opportunities for expansion are open to exploration. This can be illustrated with by mentioning a recent development in the market, where Hellenic Cables secured the contract for supplying inter-array cables to Dogger Bank. Located in the UK, the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is expected to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm after completion.

Introduction of first-ever web-based platform aimed at reducing subsea cable failures to reinforce growth

Since subsea cable failures are accountable for massive losses, the invitation to the offshore wind industry by ORE Catapult to support the initiative of anonymous collection of data by ELECTRODE can boost the development of the Europe offshore wind cable market. The monitoring by ELECTRODE is expected to aid identification of recurring problems, accelerating innovative solutions simultaneously, while eliminating risks and causes of cable damage via an accurate modeling. With these developments, the Europe offshore wind cable market outlook offers a promising potential for expansion.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1530/customize-this-report

Recently in December 2020, France revealed its intentions to tender a new site with an offshore wind capacity of 1GW by 2022. With such new offshore wind farm projects sprouting continuously across Europe, the market for offshore wind cables can collect a significant revenue between 2020 and 2026, surging at a high CAGR during the projected timeline.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 List of Data Sources

1.2.1 Primary

1.2.2 Secondary

Chapter 2 Market Snapshot

2.1 Europe offshore wind cable market snapshot

Chapter 3 Europe Offshore Wind Cable Trends

3.1 Industry coverage

3.2 Industry size & forecast, 2015 – 2026

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Company product snapshot

3.4 Innovation Landscape

3.5 COVID-19 impact on the industry outlook

3.6 Regulatory norms & directives

3.7 Price trend analysis

3.8 Drivers & restraints

3.8.1 Market drivers

3.8.2 Market restraints

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1530/europe-offshore-wind-cable-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.