Europe Nutraceuticals Market 2020-2027 is booming in forthcoming year by Leading Players Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., General Mills, Inc., Kellogg Co., Abbott, Nestle SA, Danone S.A.

The Europe nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 59,269.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 108,044.7 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Nutraceuticals Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Nutraceuticals market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy. The Nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years. Nutraceuticals are gaining popularity among the customers due to their potential nutritional and therapeutic effects. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. For instance, Arthritis is a common disease which results in joint replacement surgery. Nutraceuticals are used as an alternative treatment for pathological manifestations of arthritic disease. The consumption of fish oils such as cod liver oil in the diet helps to prevent arthritic disease. Similarly, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also known as primary degenerative dementia of the Alzheimer’s type (PDDAT) is the most common form of dementia.

Major key players covered in this report:

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Abbott

Nestle SA

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

