Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Challenges, Share, Demand and Forecast 2025 By KDMI

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market, 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.

A detailed analysis into the market position of Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.

Following are the key segments covered in the report:

Product Insights:

In view of product types, the market has been portioned into instruments, and consumables & reagents. The consumables & reagents section is the biggest portion, regarding income, and may rule the innovation field, as far as size, by 2025.

The instruments section is projected to observe highest development rates, due to the ongoing collaborations among the market players to introduce cost effective & highly sensitive instruments to detect trisomy during pregnancy. For instance, QIAGEN, a German provider of sample and assay technologies partnered with Natera, Inc. a developer of next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays to develop innovative cell-free DNA assays for the usage on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System.

To accomplish cutting-edge innovation licenses, consolidation and acquisitions have advanced as a significant piece of the current non-invasive prenatal test industry. For example, Eurofins Scientific, the European leader in non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) signed an agreement with Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd. to acquire GeneTech Inc., a leading player in genetic analysis & NIPT in Japan.

End User Insights

In light of utilizations, the market is divided into hospitals and clinical laboratories. The hospitals fragment is the biggest section and will overwhelm the end user field, by 2025. The clinical laboratories section would observe a significant growth during the forecast period.

In comparison with hospitals, clinical laboratories are more equipped with several advanced technologies to ensure effective and safe prenatal tests regarding chromosomal abnormalities. In addition to this, the clinical laboratories in Europe are considerably adopting advanced strategies to strengthen non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) capabilities.

Based on region, the Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing is segmented into:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Relevant points Highlighted:

The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing.

The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.

The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.

The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.

List of leading players:

There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing are

ILLUMINA,

NATERA,

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche),

LifeCodexx AG,

Premaitha Health PLC,

NIPD Genetics,

and Lab Corp. (SEQUENOME).

The Following are the Key Features of Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

The report addresses following doubts:

Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing?

What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing?

What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?

What are the different distribution channels followed in the Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing by prominent market players?

How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?

