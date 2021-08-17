Europe Natural Sweetener Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Global Industry Research 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Natural Sweetener Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the europe natural sweeteners market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Natural sweeteners are sugar substitutes extracted from plant-based sources that improve the palatability, digestibility and shelf life of various food products and beverages. They represent healthier alternatives to sugar or other sugar substitutes. In Europe, natural sweeteners are gaining popularity as they help maintain blood sugar levels, enhance digestive functioning, improve metabolism, and minimize high blood pressure.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe Natural Sweetener Market Trends:

The Europe natural sweetener market is primarily driven by the rising health concerns over excessive sugar consumption and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Besides this, the growing applications of natural sweeteners in various industries are also contributing to the market growth. In the personal care sector, natural sweeteners, such as stevia, are used for providing skin nourishment and preventing skin disorders like dermatitis and eczema. Natural sweeteners are also utilized in the pharmaceutical sector, which is augmenting its demand across the region. Moreover, several regional beverage companies are launching healthy sucrose alternatives in carbonated drinks to target the health-conscious consumers in Europe. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust to the market in the upcoming years.

Europe Natural Sweetener Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Dupont De Nemours Inc., HYET Sweet B.V., Ingredion Incorporated, PureCircle, Roquette Freres, Symrise AG, Tate & Lyle PLC and Tereos Starch and Sweeteners.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, form, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Stevia

Xylitol

Sorbitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Others

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food & Beverages Baked Goods Confectionary Products Dairy Products Fruit Juices Carbonated Drinks Others

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others



Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

