Europe Natural Sweetener Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Global Industry Research 2020-2025
Europe Natural Sweetener Market Analysis By Top Key Players - Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Dupont De Nemours Inc., HYET Sweet B.V., Ingredion Incorporated
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Natural Sweetener Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the europe natural sweeteners market exhibited moderate growth during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Natural sweeteners are sugar substitutes extracted from plant-based sources that improve the palatability, digestibility and shelf life of various food products and beverages. They represent healthier alternatives to sugar or other sugar substitutes. In Europe, natural sweeteners are gaining popularity as they help maintain blood sugar levels, enhance digestive functioning, improve metabolism, and minimize high blood pressure.
Europe Natural Sweetener Market Trends:
The Europe natural sweetener market is primarily driven by the rising health concerns over excessive sugar consumption and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Besides this, the growing applications of natural sweeteners in various industries are also contributing to the market growth. In the personal care sector, natural sweeteners, such as stevia, are used for providing skin nourishment and preventing skin disorders like dermatitis and eczema. Natural sweeteners are also utilized in the pharmaceutical sector, which is augmenting its demand across the region. Moreover, several regional beverage companies are launching healthy sucrose alternatives in carbonated drinks to target the health-conscious consumers in Europe. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust to the market in the upcoming years.
Europe Natural Sweetener Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill Incorporated, Dupont De Nemours Inc., HYET Sweet B.V., Ingredion Incorporated, PureCircle, Roquette Freres, Symrise AG, Tate & Lyle PLC and Tereos Starch and Sweeteners.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, form, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Stevia
- Xylitol
- Sorbitol
- Mannitol
- Erythritol
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Powder
- Liquid
Breakup by Application:
- Food & Beverages
- Baked Goods
- Confectionary Products
- Dairy Products
- Fruit Juices
- Carbonated Drinks
- Others
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
Breakup by Country:
-
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
