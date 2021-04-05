Europe Modified Bitumen Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – Alma Petroli S.p.a., BITUMINA HI-TECH PAVEMENT BINDERS LLC, Cepsa, Colas SA, Eni SpA

The Europe Modified Bitumen Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth Europely. Europe research on Europe Modified Bitumen Industry presents a market overview, produModified Bitumen details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2026 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The Europe modified bitumen market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 3.5%, over the forecast period.

The major factor driving the market is the increase in road construction and repair activities in the European region. The growth in building renovations to increase energy efficiency and the compliance with the Paris Agreement are also likely to stimulate the market growth. On the flipside, the risk of fire during installation, due to unskilled labor, is expected to hinder the growth of the market, particularly in developing economies.

The prominent players in the Europe Modified Bitumen market are:

Alma Petroli S.p.a., BITUMINA HI-TECH PAVEMENT BINDERS LLC, Cepsa, Colas SA, Eni SpA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom Neft PJSC, GRUPA LOTOS S.A., Nynas AB, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, ORLEN Asfalt Sp ZOO, Puma, Repsol, ROSNEFT, Royal Dutch Shell plc

Increasing Demand from Road Construction Activities

– Modified bitumen concrete mixture has been an important construction material for roads, airport runways, taxiways, bicycle paths, etc.

– Modifiers, such as binder modifiers and aggregate modifiers, are used to improve the performance of asphalt pavements, in terms of increased resistance to pavement distresses, such as thermal cracking, rutting, stripping etc., thereby prolonging the service life.

– The demand for modified bitumen has been witnessing above-average growth. The demand for bitumen has a direct correlation with the level of ongoing road construction activities

– The United Kingdom has major infrastructure projects in the construction industry, which involve the investments of USD 1.5 billion. The projects involve the development of a road to the East of England and freight route to the Port of Felixstowe.

– Apart from the above-mentioned activities, other road expansion activities are also planned in the regions of France, Italy, and Nordic, among others.

– These factors are expected to ensure that copious volumes of modified bitumen are used in pavement applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The European modified bitumen market is fragmented, with top five players accounting for 30% of the market. The major companies include ROSNEFT, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Total, and Repsol, among others.

