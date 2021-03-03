Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Amcor Plc., Linde AG, Sealed Air Corporation

The Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the industry as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Europe modified atmosphere packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Europe Modified Atmosphere Packaging market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Amcor Plc., Linde AG, Sealed Air Corporation, CV-Tek, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Mondi Group, SEALPAC Schweiz GmbH, ULMA Packaging, Syntegon Technology GmbH, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Syntegon Technology GmbH has developed a new range of TPU paper form, fill and seal machine using BillerudKorsn’s natural 3D formable FibreForm paper. According to the company, these machines are capable of modification for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) technology for the increased freshness of the food products.

– March 2020 – Sealpac has launched its new lines of eTray, which is a MAP solution for food product applications. Due to the significantly stable, uninterrupted sealing edge, the solution is hermetically sealed under MAP, therefore ensuring the safest packaging process.

– June 2019 – Mondi Group has developed a recyclable polypropylene (PP) construction for thermoforming applications. The recyclable PP film is used in thermoforming of flexible films for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), with the ability to offer a longer shelf life of products like meat and cheese.

Key Market Trends:

Poultry, Seafood & Meat Products are Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the European Market

– Poultry, fish & meat products, especially raw fish and meat are prone to spoil due to significant microbial growth due to the increased moisture and nutrient content. In the case of beef, pork, or poultry, decay initiates from the time of slaughter and after slaughtering. Moreover, the extraordinary hygiene standards and long-lasting cooling and modified atmospheres can help extend the shelf life of meat and poultry products.

– Carbon Dioxide is one of the important among the protective gases for poultry and meat-related products. At concentrations of above 20%, CO2 can substantially decrease microbial growth. In the case of red meat like beef and pork, there is a major possibility of oxidation of the red pigment parts. The oxidation is predominantly prominent with beef. A decreased level of carbon monoxide content (near to 0.5 %) can also help to retain the red color of these kinds of meats.

United Kingdom Country Segment is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Throughout the Forecast Period

– The MAP manufacturers in the United Kingdom are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop advanced MAP technologies. For instance, in February 2019, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. had developed a new range of scented modified atmosphere packaging Freshline Aroma MAP.

– The gas sensor providers in the country segment are also investing more in the development of sensor technologies suited for MAP requirements. For example, Edinburgh Sensors is offering GasCard and Guardian series of real-time gas sensors to detect carbon dioxide, which is majorly suited for bulk MAP necessities.

