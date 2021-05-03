Europe & Middle East Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market to USD 21,960 million by 2030hit

Europe & Middle East industrial and commercial LED lighting market is expected to exceed USD 21,960 million by 2030 from USD 6,030 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 17.2% throughout the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising government subsidies in the region.

Additionally, stringent regulatory norms concerning traditional lighting and energy utilization across the region are expected to support the product demand in the coming years. Subsequent assessments and design benchmarks classifying energy proficiency, such as CASBEE in Japan and BREEAM in EU, are estimated to augur well for the light radiating semiconductor lighting market growth. Furthermore, in Europe, all LED lighting products must follow principles including Energy Star Program, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), and the National Electric Code (NEC).

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light resource that transfers electrical energy openly into light energy. These tools are frequently exhausted in lamps as a substitute for luminous light sources. Some LEDs are called ultraviolet-producing semiconductors, radiating infrared energy, which is bigger than or equal to 830 nm. An LED comprises of two components of administered material called N-type semiconductors and P-type semiconductors, which are positioned in straight reference, which forms an intersection called P-N junction. Industrial and Commercial LED lighting generates various benefits involving greater proficiency and dependability, longer shelf-life, less energy utilization, dense and strong quality, as compared to conventional lighting.

Europe & Middle East Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market: Key Players

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Cree Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Acuty Brands Inc.

Dialight Plc

Osram Licht AG

Koninklijke Phillips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Zumtobel Group AG

Syska

Europe & Middle East Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market: Segments

The LED Luminaires segment to grow with the fastest CAGR of xx% during 2020-2030

Europe & Middle East industrial and commercial LED lighting market is segmented by Product Type into LED Lamps, LED Luminaires, and LED Fixtures. Among these, the LED luminaires segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019. Luminaires are broadly utilized in commercial and industrial lighting segments. They are more expensive than the usual LED lamps. Therefore, luminaires hold for more substantial market share than LED lamps. New connections principally boost the market’s growth. It comprises of lights used in streetlights, high bays, downlights, track lights, troffers, and deferred adornments for numerous applications. The luminaires supply more light per unit power and they are simpler to manage and enable optic creators to use them more efficiently and use less light to light up the same area.

By Product Type (in %), Europe & Middle East Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market, 2019

Europe & Middle East industrial and commercial LED lighting market is segmented by Application into Commercial, Indoor, Outdoor, and Industrial. Among these, the indoor segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019. The utilization of LED lights in offices, retail stores and malls, hospitals, education buildings, and others have experienced substantial growth over the past few years. Increased implementation of LEDs as a substitute to fluorescent, High-intensity Discharge (HID), and glowing lamps have flagged the way for indoor light-emitting diode illuminating on a large-scale.

By Application (in %), Europe & Middle East Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market, 2019

Europe & Middle East industrial and commercial LED lighting market is segmented by End-use Industries into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others. Among these, the residential segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019, as the implementation of LED A-type lamps has increased exponentially based on reduced product costs and subsidy schemes by several governments and agencies. Price is a conclusive aspect pushing the need from residential sectors. Provided that the epidemic situations and with protuberant brands raising the product costs, the demand are projected to fall in the coming years. The residential application comprises of transportable plug-in fixtures such as table lamps, pendants, and floor lamps as well as enduringly connected fixtures such as under settled brackets and cabinet lights.

Europe & Middle East Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market: Market Dynamics

Drive

Rising Government Subsidies in Emerging Economies

Governments across the region are concentrating on decreasing energy costs by adopting and building energy-efficient devices. The government has funded LED bulbs to raise energy maintenance. The per capita consumption in the regions is rising substantially. The regions are speedily building economies. As per the national energy administration in Europe, the country held for the biggest share in terms of total energy consumed in 2016. As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in 2016, Europe was the third-largest in the world, in terms of nominal GDP.

Restraint

Compatibility Issues and High Installation Cost

Lighting control programs make use of different kinds of communication links throughout the ability to control the lighting devices. Every communication technique requires enthusiastic electronic circuits inside the lighting devices. Both substituted, and newly fitted lamps may not always be well-matched with the ongoing controls, which may cause complexities. Compatibility problems might take place due to the rise in complications of lighting control programs, an increase in the incidence of using the lighting control programs, raised complications of electrical surroundings where the lighting control programs are installed, or owing to the disposition of advanced lighting devices. These compatibility problems act as warning aspects for the growth of the market for lighting controls. The effect of the compatibility problem is estimated to decrease in the coming years as more technological advancements have been brought together in the market.

The market report on Europe & Middle East industrial and commercial LED lighting also contains the following in-depth analysis:

LED Lighting Market Segments:

By Product Type LED Lamps LED Luminaires LED Fixtures

By Application Commercial Indoor Outdoor Industrial

By End-use Industries Residential Commercial Industrial Others



