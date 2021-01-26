Europe Men’s Grooming Products Market Outlook on Rising Demand and Trends 2021 to 2025 | Beiersdorf AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Co.,Ltd., Aesop, Anthony Brands, Malin + Goetz, Omorovicza Cosmetics Limited, Baxter of California

The Europe Men’s Grooming Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Europe men’s grooming products market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Europe Men’s Grooming Products Market: Beiersdorf AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Co.,Ltd., Aesop, Anthony Brands, Malin + Goetz, Omorovicza Cosmetics Limited, Baxter of California, Hans-Jurgen Muller GmbH & Co KG

05.28.20: Procter & Gamble’s Gillette has rolled out King C. Gillette, a new brand of men’s grooming tools and products, named after founder King Camp Gillette. Inspired by more than 115 years of innovation and grooming experience, the line gives a nod to the company’s heritage with products that meet the grooming needs of today’s man, said the company. The King C. Gillette tools and facial hair care essentials includes a double-edged safety razor that was pioneered back in 1901 by King C. Gillette, and beard-care products such as beard wash and oil.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of the King C. Gillette range – the first complete lineup of products and tools designed for men with facial hair. Our founder King C. Gillette revolutionized the male grooming experience more than a century ago, and so it is fitting that this new brand bears his name,” said Gary Coombe, CEO, Gillette. “All men have their own grooming styles and rituals which is personal to them, and so we’ve put all our years of shaving experience together with the very best razor, hair and skin care technologies to create this full range of tools, accessories and care products to meet all the grooming needs of all men. It’s the one-stop shop for grooming that men have been looking for.”

Key Market Trends

– The male population of European countries desires to look presentable at work and so the psychological belief plays a major role in driving the market for grooming products in the regional countries.

– The growth of the male grooming products market in the region has been boosted by an increasing consciousness among male consumers on personal wellness and appearance, acquired through the use of safe products.

– The natives of United Kingdom and Germany have a hectic lifestyle and often do not find much spare time from their work which promotes market growth as the consumers like to have personal grooming products that do not require them to visit barbershops frequently.

– Moreover, the trend of clean shave has been gladly accepted by the millennials which is yet another reason fostering the growth of the market.

Shaving Creams Hold a Significant Share in the Market

Shaving Creams have been popular across the European countries since the last century as the males desired to keep a clean look that can leave behind a strong impression of personal hygiene and care. Shaving and grooming have been closely associated with presentability and provides a confident attitude at the workplace. Due to this reason, people have been using shaving creams that help to provide a smoother shave with less of itchiness, nourishing the skin simultaneously. It also keeps the skin cool and softens the beard before shaving which makes the blades last longer. Moreover, shaving creams have been gaining popularity as the modern-day products have strong fragrances that provide a greater sense of freshness. The shaving cream segment is growing in the region as more people are caring for their clean shave look for which they often choose to use their specialized shaving creams at home, rather than visiting the barber.

United Kingdom is a Potential Market for Grooming Products

The United Kingdom is a mature market for grooming products with a wide demand for unique products because of the regular shaving habit of the Englishmen. The manufacturers of grooming products have been introducing their products extensively in the country’s market due to the high potential of revenue generation from the country. The locals are ready to pay higher prices for premium products that suit the skin and do not result into complexities, posing opportunities for private players. Companies like Taylor Old Bond Street and Griffith Shaving Goods have been selling their luxury shaving products successfully in the country through their online channels. Renowned brands like Braun, Dollar Shave Club, and the Procter and Gamble Company’s Gillette have been leading the market in the razor and blades category.

