Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2025

Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition.

The Europe medium and large caliber ammunition market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.



– The increased defense spending on weapon systems by European countries is driving the growth of the market. Militaries in Europe are making investments in weapons such as field artillery, RWS, mortars, naval guns, aircraft cannons., etc. to strengthen the lethality of the armed forces. These weapons also act as a cost-effective firepower support option over costly missiles and rockets during close combat operations. Due to this, the demand for medium and large-caliber ammunition is expected to rise in the region during the forecast period.

– Countries are developing technologically advanced medium and large-caliber ammunition, such as high-speed projectile firing, laser guidance systems, and precision targeting technology, which is driving the market growth for GPS enabled smart artillery and mortar shells in Europe.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353812/europe-medium-and-large-caliber-ammunition-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market are General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nexter Systems KNDS, Nammo AS, Denel SOC Ltd, Mesko, Saab AB, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Technologies Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Defense Spending of the European Countries Driving the Market Growth



Several countries in Europe are increasing their defense spending. According to SIPRI, while Germany’s military spending rose by 10% to reach USD 49.3 billion in 2019, Russia increased its military expenditure by 4.5% to USD 65.1 billion. Also, there were sharp increases in military expenditure among NATO member states in Central Europe like Bulgaria and Romania. However, there is no major change in the defense spending of countries like France and the UK in 2019. Nevertheless, all these countries are investing huge amounts towards developing their firepower and defense capabilities, which is driving the procurement of medium and large-caliber ammunition in the region. For instance, in April 2019, the German military had contracted Rheinmetall AG for over 32,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition worth more than USD 120 million. In addition to the direct procurement of ammunition, the increasing defense budgets have facilitated several countries in procuring military aircraft, land vehicles and naval vessels, which feature weapon systems that require the procurement of ammunition, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

United Kingdom held the Largest Market Share in 2019



The United Kingdom is one of the top ten defense spenders in the world. According to SIPRI, the United Kingdom has spent as much as USD 48.7 billion on its defense, which is around 1.7% of the country’s GDP. The country’s high spending has facilitated the procurement of several aircraft, land vehicles, and ships, whose weapon systems have necessitated the procurements of medium and large-caliber ammunition on a large scale. Over the last two years, the country has ordered various military aircraft, land vehicles, and ships. These include 17 F-35 aircraft, 50 Apache attack helicopters, more than 30 frigates, among others, all of which will possess weapon systems that generate demand for medium and large-caliber ammunition. The country is procuring ammunition on a large scale for its armed forces. BAE Systems, a prominent manufacturer based in the UK, plays a major role in catering to the demands of medium and large-caliber ammunition of the UK military._ For instance, in January 2019, BAE Systems’ Land UK business won a contract to supply 155mm Smoke and Illuminating artillery rounds to the UK Ministry of Defence. The contract was initially valued at around USD 18 million with options for the UK to add additional quantities in the coming years. Such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market in the country during the forecast period.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353812/europe-medium-and-large-caliber-ammunition-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=07

Highlights of the Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market

– Changing the Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Europe Medium and Large Caliber Ammunition industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Get Flat 20% Discount on This Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353812/europe-medium-and-large-caliber-ammunition-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?Mode=07

We Offer Free Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com