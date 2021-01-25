Europe Medical Grade Paper Market To Exhibit Significant Growth Of US$ 1,767.69 million With A CAGR Of 3.9% By 2027: Business Market Insights

The Europe medical grade paper market is expected to reach US$ 1,767.69 million by 2027 from US$ 1,311.60 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Medical Grade Paper Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe Medical Grade Paper Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Medical grade papers are usually used to pack medical devices as they combine strength and well-balanced porosity and act as a feasible protective material for medical devices, providing a safe and protective barrier, as they are made up of cellulose fibers designed to allow sterilization agent penetration. Medical grade paper is primarily used for packaging and systems, including infusers, catheters, needles, gauges, gloves, and bandages. It is also widely adopted for pharmaceutical packaging purposes due to its capability to possess a high level of peel-ability and heat seal-ability, bacterial resistance, air permeability, environmentally friendly, and non-toxicity. Various types of medical grade papers, including tissues and wipes, are utilized by medical professionals in surgery and examination.

Top Key Players:-

Arctic Paper SA

PMS Europe GMBH

BillerudKorsnäs AB

VP Group

Zellstoff Pöls AG (Heinzel Group)

Gascogne Group (Gascogne Papier)

Nelipak Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe Medical Grade Paper market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe Medical Grade Paper market in these regions.

