Europe Medical Cannabis Market 2021 Growth, Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Size by Regional Forecast to 2028 | GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Althea Company Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Althea Group), Cresco Labs

Europe Medical Cannabis market research report provides professional and broad market report primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of market with its specific geographical regions. The Europe Medical Cannabis market report incorporates the precisely scrutinized and evaluated data of the top business players and their degree in the market by various methods, and techniques for a range of explanatory tools. The Europe Medical Cannabis report also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The report examines all these factors both at micro and macro level to give a clear understanding of investment opportunities and about the major competitors in the market.

The medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 24.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 19,153.13 million by 2028. Increased medical use and legalization of cannabis is acting as a driver for the medical cannabis market.

The major players covered in Europe Medical Cannabis are:

Tilray, Elixinol Europe Limited

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Peace Naturals Project Inc

BOL Pharma

PharmaHemp

Kiehl’s (a subsidiary of L’ORÉAL)

ENDOCA, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Aurora Cannabis

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Althea Company Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Althea Group)

Cresco Labs

IDT Australia

MediPharm Labs Inc

BARNEY’S FARM and Aphria Inc.

Europe Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation:

By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others), Source (Natural, Synthetic)

By Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)

By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)

By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

Europe Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

Europe medical cannabis market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.The countries covered in the Europe medical cannabis market report are the Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and rest of Europe.Germany is dominating in the Europe medical cannabis market because of the high legalization of cannabis in the country.

Europe Medical Cannabis report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the market. This market study has been analyzed and takes into account the CAGR of the market, valuation, volume, revenue (historical and forecast), sales (current and future), and other key factors related to Europe Medical Cannabis market.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Europe Medical Cannabis Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Europe Medical Cannabis Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Europe Medical Cannabis

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Europe Medical Cannabis.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Europe Medical Cannabis by Regions (2021-2027).

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Europe Medical Cannabis Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Europe Medical Cannabis.

Chapter 9: Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2021-2028).

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

This seriously explored report introduction has been set up progressively speech, delivering considerable consideration towards the COVID-19 episode that has of late unleashed phenomenal harm across businesses, deteriorating development.

COVID-19 has intensified the demand for online shopping across the globe. Multinational corporations are investing heavily in a shift toward e-commerce, but they must also ensure their strategies will also succeed over the long-term even after the pandemic has ended.

The WHO declared it a public health emergency. The effects of coronavirus disease (Covid19) is already being felt and will have a significant impact on the Europe Medical Cannabis market by 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

The major players operating in the Europe medical cannabis market report are Tilray, Elixinol Europe Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Peace Naturals Project Inc., BOL Pharma, PharmaHemp, Kiehl’s (a subsidiary of L’ORÉAL), ENDOCA, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Aurora Cannabis, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Althea Company Pty Ltd (a subsidiary of Althea Group), Cresco Labs, IDT Australia, MediPharm Labs Inc., BARNEY’S FARM and Aphria Inc. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.

On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.

On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.

On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.

Important Features that are under Offering and Europe Medical Cannabis Market Highlights of the Report:

A complete background analysis, which includes an assessment of the market.

This report provides pin-point analysis, current developments for changing market dynamics.

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current, and projected size of the with respect to both value (Revenue) and volume (Production & Consumption)

Recent industry trends and developments.

Competitive landscape of Europe Medical Cannabis market.

Favourable impressions inside imperative mechanical and publicize the latest examples striking the Europe Medical Cannabis market.

Europe Medical Cannabis Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market.

