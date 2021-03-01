Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Latest Advancements and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report titled Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

(Special Offer: Available up-to 20% Discount for a Limited Time Only)

The Europe massive open online courses (MOOC) market was valued at USD 1289.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3403.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.03% over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/80801/europe-massive-open-online-course-mooc-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=G88

Top Companies operating in the Global Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market profiled in the report:– Coursera Inc., FutureLearn Ltd., OpenupEd, Miriada X, Desire2Learn Corporation, Federia, Kandenze.com, Simplilearn, Udemy Inc., Pluralsight Inc.

Key Market Trends

Technology Subject Type to Witness a Significant Growth in the Region

– Enrollments in courses on the technology domain have seen a rise due to primary factors being upskilled of the workforce and increased adoption of such sophisticated knowledge across industry verticals.

– With automation and IoT at the center of new technological approaches for development, production, and the entire logistics chain, otherwise known as smart factory automation, has further driven the adoption of MOOC among working professionals in the region. According to ETNO, the number of Internet of Thing (IoT) active connections in the industry sector in the European Union (EU) in 2019, is expected to be 3.81 million.

– Moreover, while ranking the top enrolled courses on the provider’s website, 3 out of the top 5 courses enrolled count for the technology domain, specifically data science, R Programming, and Machine Learning. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), programming languages, and analytics are giving momentum to the market studied.

Regional Analysis For Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Browse Full Report :

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/80801/europe-massive-open-online-course-mooc-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=G88

Influence of the Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market.

-Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market.

Research Methodology :

Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Purchase Report :

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/report/purchase/80801?mode=su?Mode=G88

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketIntelligenceData provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketIntelligenceData provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Intelligence Data

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-20-412 512 12

sales@marketintelligencedata.com