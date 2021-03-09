Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market 2021 Precise Outlook -Coursera Inc., FutureLearn Ltd, OpenupEd, Miriada X, Desire2Learn Corporation, Federia, Kandenze.com

The Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The European massive open online courses (MOOC) market was valued at USD 1289.8 million in 2019, and it is projected to reach USD 3403.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.03% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market: Coursera Inc., FutureLearn Ltd, OpenupEd, Miriada X, Desire2Learn Corporation, Federia, Kandenze.com, Simplilearn, Udemy Inc., Pluralsight Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– January 2020 – The Ortega y Gasset University Research Institute associated with Miradax and created the first open online itinerary of Public Management, allow thousands of public managers throughout Latin America to access specialized, innovative and quality knowledge, allowing them not only to improve qualitatively as professionals but also the service they provide to citizens from their institutions.

– October 2019 – The company launched Coursera for Campus to help universities around the world use its content to deliver multi-disciplinary online learning.

– June 2019 – the Dublin City University and FutureLearn announced a global strategic partnership to help meet the fast-growing demand for career-long, flexible learning. This partnership enables the university to remain at the forefront of the digital movement that is transforming 21st-century education.

Key Market Trends:

– Enrollments in courses on the technology domain have seen a rise due to primary factors being upskilled of the workforce and increased adoption of such sophisticated knowledge across industry verticals.

– With automation and IoT at the center of new technological approaches for development, production, and the entire logistics chain, otherwise known as smart factory automation, has further driven the adoption of MOOC among working professionals in the region. According to ETNO, the number of Internet of Thing (IoT) active connections in the industry sector in the European Union (EU) in 2019, is expected to be 3.81 million.

– Moreover, while ranking the top enrolled courses on the provider’s website, 3 out of the top 5 courses enrolled count for the technology domain, specifically data science, R Programming, and Machine Learning. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), programming languages, and analytics are giving momentum to the market studied.

Regional Analysis For Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

