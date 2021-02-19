Europe MarTech Market ravishing at US$ 105,294 Mn by 2028 with Adobe, Brandworkz Ltd., BrightTALK, Concep, Cyance, dotdigital EMEA Limited, Episerver, Force24, Growth Intelligence, Lead Forensics, NextRoll, Oracle, Salesforce, SALESmanago, Spotler UK, ZEOTAP

Europe MarTech Market was valued at US$ 30,999.89 Mn in 2020 and expected to reach US$ 105,294.29 Mn, growing at a CAGR of +15% over the forecast period of 2021-28.

Marketing automation is the technology that optimizes marketing across channels and automates repetitive tasks, while Customer-Relationship Management (CRM) manages interactions between brands and their prospects/customers. Together, they are the irreplaceable duo of the MarTech stack.

A marketing technology (martech) stack is the collection of technologies that marketers use to optimize and augment their marketing processes throughout the customer lifecycle.

MarTech applications help marketers plan and execute marketing campaigns, collect and analyze the results of those campaigns, measure & track marketing performance, and apply the insights to future campaigns. All of this at scale, in a multi-touchpoint, omnichannel, primarily digital environment.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Europe MarTech Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Europe MarTech market.

Key Players:

Adobe, Agent3, Artesian Solutions, Ltd., Brandworkz Ltd., BrightTALK, Concep, Cyance, dotdigital EMEA Limited, Episerver (Idio), Force24, Growth Intelligence (Pelucid Ltd), Lead Forensics, NextRoll, Inc., Oracle, Salesforce.com, SALESmanago, Spotler UK, ZEOTAP, amongst other market participants.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Europe MarTech market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Europe MarTech market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Europe MarTech market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Europe MarTech market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Major segmentation by type:

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By End Use

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunications

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing & Automotive

Food and Beverage

Others

By regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The following sections of this versatile report on Europe MarTech market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Europe MarTech market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

