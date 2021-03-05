Europe Managed Services Market Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2026 | Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., HP Development Company LP

The Europe Managed Services Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Europe Managed Services market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Europe Managed Services market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Managed Services market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Europe Managed Services industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The European managed services market was valued at USD 88.57 billion in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 196.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.1% during the period of 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Managed Services Market: Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., HP Development Company LP, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Nokia Solutions and Networks, Deutsche Telekom AG, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Citrix Systems Inc., Wipro Ltd, NSC Global Ltd, Telefonica Europe PLC, and others.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– Cloud deployment type of the managed services is expected to hold a significant share in the market, owing to the added benefits, such as cost-saving, accessibility, scalability, and centralized service. According to Cloud Computing, by 2023, Western Europe is expected to hold 20% of the share of the global public cloud service market.

– The region holds a significant rate of adoption of cloud. For instance, according to the report on Global Cloud Index by Cisco Systems in 2018, the Central and Eastern Europe lead all the regions in terms of average fixed upload speeds of 18.8 Mbps.

Managed Security Account for Significant Market Share

– An increasing threat of data theft and cybercrimes has compelled the organizations to opt for advanced services that can deliver monitoring and management of security assets, detection, and prevention, and threat-intelligence research.

– According to the Mnemonic, an MSS (managed security service) vendors, it is witnessing a rapid increase in the demand for high-end managed services all over Europe. Furthermore, the company states that organizations are witnessing the volume of threats on a daily basis and have few resources to keep up with the rapidly changing threat landscape.

– The incidents, such as enterprise-level cyber attacks and international cyber warfare, have increased the awareness of cybersecurity threats, and are expected to fuel the demand for managed security services in the region. For instance, The increasing malicious cyber activity (like WannaCry) affected the United Kingdom the most. With the increased internet of things (IoT) devices, the vulnerability and exposure to diverse cyber attacks are growing. At the end of 2018, the United Kingdom experienced 237 DDoS attacks per month during Q3 2017, an increase by 90%, compared to Q1 2017.

Recent developments in the Europe Managed Services market are –

– Aug 2019 – The Vodafone Business and IBM venture announced that they have signed an eight-year deal with National Express, a UK-based transport provider with services in eight countries. The agreement covers the provision of cloud and digital services that will underpin National Express digital-first approach to use the latest technologies to raise its customer and safety standards, drive efficiencies, and grow its business.

– May 2019 – Cisco announced its plans to open a new Cisco Center of Excellence and Co-Innovation center, focusing on privacy and cybersecurity, located in Milan, Italy. The center will be part of the company’s global network of Co-Innovation Centers.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Managed Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

