Europe Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2021 Business Scenario – Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies, Canon Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Toshiba Corporation

The Europe Managed Infrastructure Services Market provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry.

The Europe Managed Infrastructure Services Market was valued at USD 17.18 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 32.65 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Europe Managed Infrastructure Services Market: Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies, Canon Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Toshiba Corporation, Ricoh Company Limited, Konica Minolta Inc., Lexmark International, IBM Corporation, Hetzner Online GmbH, and Others.

Industry News:

– March 2020 – Ricoh announced that it passed a new rigorous security validation testing program that was initiated by Key point Intelligence, Buyers Lab, the industry’s leading authority in hardcopy device testing and research. Primarily targeting the connected MFPs and printers, the program establishes industry-standard benchmarks in the areas of device penetration, policy compliance, and firmware resilience.

– February 2020 – Dell Technologies announced new advancements to Dell Technologies Cloud and additionally inclusion of subscription model for as low as USD 70/node per day thereby easing the process of buying and scaling of hybrid cloud deployments and is offered with its infrastructure services hence leveraging and accelerating its customers cloud deployments and simplifying IT operations.

Market Overview:

Managed services are making steady progress in a conservative, tradition-focused channel landscape in Europe. The on-premise deployment model is typically favored by customers who are financial service providers, healthcare service providers, and government bodies. On the other hand, the on-premise services confer only maintenance costs. However, according to Spice works, 15% of the European businesses are investing in IT and expanding budgets, owing to the recent corporate tax cut. By 2020, 33% of the IT budget allocation in the region is expected to be for hardware and 15% for managed services. Whenever the data security is paramount for the client, the services are deployed on-premise.

– Cost and operational efficiency realized through outsourcing are driving the market. One of the primary reasons for outsourcing is the cost benefits offered by MSPs in the market. MSPs help set up the infrastructure, which commands a lot of hidden costs, such as setting up costs, maintenance costs, and upfront expenditures. Further, the benefits offered by cloud-based managed services provide significant cost reductions for enterprises operating in different industries. For example, Quandry, a Manhattan-based financial services firm, opted for a private cloud solution from Unitas Global; after an internal ROI analysis, the firm found that after the completed build-out and with the infrastructure up and running, it saved 20% by not completing the task themselves.

– Increasing focus on outsourcing of non-core IT Hardware Operations drives the market. A significant share of employees spends their time performing various non-core activities that could be utilized for business expansion and core-activities. According to a study by AtTask and Harris Poll, employees spent nearly 40% of their day performing administrative tasks, a relatively large portion of their day performing repetitive tasks that could be easily outsourced. Also, according to the National Outsourcing Association, 70% of companies are planning to increase their outsourcing activity in 2020. None of the businesses are willing to reduce their scope of IT services, which is outsourced significantly. As a result, the demand for outsourcing non-core business activities, such as IT hardware operations, spearheads the growth of managed services.

– Furthermore, as COVID-19 is influencing the global economy, enterprises that provide technology solutions for severely impacted business verticals, such as travel, retail, entertainment, and hospitality, are seeing negative impact; whereas, businesses that offer remote working solutions are seeing significant growth. According to a study by TSIA, the forecast demand for remotely delivered services saw an increase of over 50% among the survey respondents. The early sentiment for managed services seems positive compared to other service offerings in the market.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Europe regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Key Market Trends:

Small and Medium Enterprises to Witness Significant Growth

– Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are shifting toward managed infrastructure service providers to get standardized and cost-efficient services, which allows them to focus on their core business while minimizing the risk, increasing infrastructure uptime, and gaining access to newer technologies.

– Over the coming years, the adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs is expected to gain traction. The region is home to over 25 million SMEs, which are focusing on the digitalization of their operations and business process. Moreover, migration from private to the public cloud is expected to be a preferred choice amongst businesses due to lower costs and increased convenience. The usage of public cloud is expected to increase at a faster rate compared to private cloud usage.

– Technology trends, such as analytics, Cloud, IoT, and Cognitive Computing, are creating new business imperatives. With the growing demand from enterprises, various companies, including HC (Host Color), in 2019, launched a managed cloud infrastructure service. The managed services are available with public cloud servers, hybrid cloud, and hosted private cloud. Managed clouds infrastructure include installation of Linux or Windows-based operating system, regular maintenance and updates of software programs and applications, the configuration of the Public or a Private Cloud environment to the client’s settings, 24/7/365 security updates, antivirus, and anti-spam protection, reboots, Cloud instance recovery, and data backups.

– Further, Xerox is increasingly spreading its presence in the European print services market, and it holds a prominent share of the market. However, its acquisition attempt of HP fell apart during the first quarter of 2020. The company has been aggressively moving in the region’s print services market from the beginning of 2019. For instance, in January 2020, Xerox acquired the managed print service provider, Arena Group, to expand its market presence in the region. This is expected to enhance the company’s position in the print services market and expand its offerings to SMEs.

– Also, the UK government set the budget for technology. A portion of the budget is spent to support SMEs. Additionally, the UK government wishes the SMEs to benefit from 33% of the central government’s procurement budget, either directly or indirectly, via the supply chain, by 2022. However, in 2018, the total expenditure for SMEs was 23.7%.

– Also, according to Eurostat’s report published in December 2018, the percentage of SMEs operating in EU-28 in the five key sectors, such as wholesale/retail trade, manufacturing, business services, construction, and accommodation/food services, stood at 26.3%, 8.8%, 19.2%, 14.3%, 8%, and 23.1%, respectively.

– Further, the outbreak of the pandemic virus across the region has enabled a few organizations to offer services at low prices. For instance, the French cloud infrastructure provider OVHcloud is providing access to its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform for free to any companies that are working in solidarity with one another during the pandemic, offering remote working, collaboration, and healthcare hosting services. Such initiatives are anticipated to benefit the SMEs, as they have tight funds for deploying outsourced services.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

