Europe Luxury Furniture Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Luxury furniture are manufactured by skilled & creative craftsmen using superior quality materials such as metal, wood, glass, plastic, and leather. These luxury furnishings are designed with zero margin error, thereby prolonging their durability. They are used to enhance the ambience of offices, hotels, homes, restaurants, kitchens, and hospitals.

Recent developments in manufacturing technology and upsurge in demand for customizable furniture are the key factors that drive the growth of the Europe luxury furniture market. Moreover, high disposable income and inclination of consumers toward luxury furniture fuel the market growth.

However, high prices of raw materials, such as wood, unavailability of superior quality wood due to rise in deforestation in Europe, and increase in awareness about the negative impact of deforestation to the environment are expected to hamper the growth of the Europe luxury furniture market. On the contrary, surge in e-commerce sales due to convenience in shopping and doorstep delivery of products are opportunistic for the market. Moreover, rise in need to manufacture eco-friendly luxury furniture is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the forthcoming years.

Europe luxury furniture market is segmented based on material, end use, and country. By material, the market is classified into metal, plastic, wood, glass, and leather. Depending on end use, it is bifurcated into residential and nonresidential. Further the residential is categorized into kitchen, living & bedroom, bathroom, and outdoor, whereas the nonresidential segment is further divided into office, hospitals, restaurants, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Switzerland, and rest of Europe.

The prominent key players in the market include Vimercati, Giemme Stile S.P.A, Opinion Ciatti S.r.l., Bonaldo S.P.A., Pedrali Spa, Davidson, Hadley Rose, Chaplins Furniture Limited, John Sankey, and Upholstery Techniques Cheltenham Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Europe luxury furniture market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Glass

Leather

By End Use

Residential

Kitchen

Living & Bedroom

Bathroom

Outdoor

Nonresidential

Office

Hospitals

Restaurants

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

