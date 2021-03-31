Europe Lidar Market growing at High CAGR of 24.9% during forecast 2027

Miniaturization of hardware components means that the technology can now be adapted to new applications, even when it is airborne. The growth in research and development of self-driven cars in automotive sector beckons increasing use of LiDAR. Also, the growth of 3D printing market and increasing demand for 3D printed images are driving the market.

Europe lidar market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 306.32 by 2019 growing at a CAGR of 24.9% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Europe is the growing market for Lidar. The growth in this market is due to growing lidar application in engineering projects and large-magnitude set will boost the lidar market.

Lack of awareness and knowledge about LIDAR among customers has been seen as a hindrance to the market. It is necessary to explore the scope of customer education to reduce the cost to implement and design such customer awareness and education programs. Customer education and awareness are critical in improving people’s ability to solve developmental and environmental problems and stimulate sustainable development.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the Europe lidar market report are SICK AG, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd., Velodyne LiDAR, Quanergy, Phoenix Aerial Systems, 3D Laser Mapping, Quantum Spatial, Airborne Imaging Inc., Avent LiDAR Technology, Faro Technology, GeoDigital, Leica GeoSystems AG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Europe Lidar Market

Europe lidar market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, type, installation, range, service, application, end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on technology, Europe lidar market is segmented into 2D LiDAR, 3D LiDAR, 4D LiDAR.

Based on component, Europe lidar market is segmented into laser scanners, navigation and positioning systems and others.

Based on type, Europe lidar market is segmented into mechanical and solid-state.

Based on installation, Europe lidar market is segmented into ground-based lidar and airborne lidar.

Based on range, Europe lidar market is segmented into short, medium and long.

Based on service, Europe lidar market is segmented into aerial surveying, asset management, GIS services, ground-based surveying and other services.

Based on application, Europe lidar market is segmented into corridor mapping, engineering, environment, adas & driverless cars, exploration, urban planning, cartography, meteorology and other applications.

Based on end user, Europe lidar market is segmented into water & wastewater, medical, oil & gas, automotive & transportation, food & beverages, metals & chemicals, mining, consumer electronics, power stations, smart cities & building automation.

Country Level Analysis

The Europe Lidar market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe Lidar market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Europe Lidar market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe Lidar market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Europe Lidar Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Lidar market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Lidar market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Lidar market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

