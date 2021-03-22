Europe LED Lighting Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024

Selbyville, Delaware the report is a comprehensive exploration of Europe LED Lighting offering growth rates, size of the industry, competitive landscape information, factors to the contributing growth of the global Europe LED Lighting and more.

Increasing awareness pertaining to green and smart cities is a major factor driving LED lighting market growth in Europe. Growing inclination towards retrofitting of existing infrastructure with LED products owing to their benefits of low CO2 emissions and reduced electricity cost is further fueling the market size. Increasing infrastructural development along with shifting focus towards replacing conventional lamps with LED lights are stimulating the industry outlook.

Speaking of product type, luminaires segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. There has been an upsurge in demand for luminaires owing to their ability of integrating with smart lighting control systems. It is being deployed widely across elderly care homes and healthcare facilities. Rising adoption of modern interiors in offices, restaurants and hotels and favorable government incentives towards using cost effective and low energy consuming lights are fueling the product penetration.

Citing the end-use landscape, Europe LED lighting market share from residential segment is presumed to expand substantially during the estimated timeframe. Favorable government initiatives which encourage the use of energy efficient lighting systems in hostels, apartments and households have impelled the demand for LED lighting systems across Europe. Shifting focus towards reducing the carbon footprint and increasing construction of houses as well as apartment buildings are boosting the growth of the segment.

The major contenders in Europe LED lighting industry are Zumtobel, Trilux, Cooper Industries (Eaton Corp.), Osram, Panasonic Corp. and Philips among others.

Question & answers: Europe LED Lighting Market

Question 1: What factors are bolstering the demand for LED lighting systems in Europe?

Answer: Growing inclination towards retrofitting of existing infrastructure with LED products owing to their benefits of low CO2 emission and reduced electricity cost is propelling Europe LED lighting market growth.

Question 2: Why are LED luminaires gaining popularity in Europe?

Answer: Rising adoption of modern interiors in offices, restaurants and hotels and favorable government incentives towards using cost effective and low energy consuming lights are fueling the product penetration.

Question 3: How is the competitive scenario of Europe LED lighting industry defined?

Answer: The major contenders in Europe LED lighting market are Zumtobel, Trilux, Cooper Industries (Eaton Corp.), Osram, Panasonic Corp. and Philips among others.

