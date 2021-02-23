Europe Kraft Paper Market Excellent Growth 2021 Top Key Players – Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, Mondi, WestRock Company, Primo Tedesco S.A

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Europe Kraft Paper Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Kraft paper market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 2.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 3,836.04 million by 2027.

The major players covered in the report are Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, Mondi, WestRock Company, Primo Tedesco S.A., BillerudKorsnäs AB, Canfor, Verso Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nordic Paper, Segezha Group, Natron-Hayat d.o.o., Heinzel Holding GmbH, SwedPaper AB and GASCOGNE PAPIER among other domestic players.

Germany is dominating in Europe due to increase in online food ordering in the country. The increasing number of working population in the developing and developed nations of Europe ultimately increases the demand for packaged food and drinks among the consumers. Thus, packaging of food requires huge number of kraft paper due to its durability and flexibility.

The countries covered in the kraft paper market report are Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, and Rest of Europe in Europe.

In Europe region, Germany is dominating due to increasing demand of packaging of consumer goods which is boosting the market. Germany is dominating in the market with the highest CAGR of 3.3% following U.K. and Italy has 3.1% and 2.9% respectively.

Increase Online Food Ordering will Boosts the Kraft Paper Market in Future

Kraft paper market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for kraft paper market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in industry regulatory scenarios and their impact on the kraft paper market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

By Type (Specialty Kraft Paper and Sack Kraft Paper),

Product (Coated, Natural Recycled, Virgin Natural, Semi-Extensible, Extensible, High-Strength, Market Pulp, Black Kraft Paper, Colored Kraft Paper, Printed and Others),

Grade (Bleached and Unbleached), Weight (<30GSM, 30-90 GSM, 90-120 GSM, 120-200 GSM and >200 GSM),

Finish (Machine Glazed and Smooth Finished),

Packaging Type (Consumer Packaging, Retail Packaging, Industrial Packaging and E-Commerce Packaging),

Application (Bottle Carriers, Bags and Pouches, Sacks, Envelopes, Corrugated Sheets, Composite Cans, Cartons, Clamshell Packaging, Composite Cardboard Tubes and Others),

End-User (Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Stationery, Agriculture, Textile, Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Others)

Kraft paper market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Europe kraft paper market.

