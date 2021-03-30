Europe Isolation Beds Market (Huge Demand due to Covid-19 Pandemic) is Growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of Volume during the forecast period (2020–2025)

The European isolation beds market is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of volume during the forecast period (2020–2025).

Increasing number of coronavirus affected patients is expected to occupy the isolation beds in the hospitals or other health centres, therefore demand for new isolation beds is predicted to rise in the near future. Additionally, increasing hospital admissions due to severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease is expected to fuel the growth of the Europe isolation beds market over the forecast period. For example, according to World Health Organization (WHO), around 40.0% to 55.0% of the coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in Italy & Spain.

The manual bed category holds the largest share in the European isolation beds market in 2019

During the historical period (2015–2019), manual bed segment was the largest bifurcation in the isolation beds market, on the basis of end use. The manual isolation beds are less expensive and require minimum manufacturing costs as compared to other isolation beds. As the coronavirus affected people are significantly growing in Europe, the demand for manual isolation beds is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Geography Insight

Geographically, Spain isolation beds market size in terms of volume is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the European isolation beds market in 2020, owing to the significant rise in number of coronavirus positive cases across the country. The coronavirus affected critically ill patients require specialized ICU admissions to provide advanced care in order to minimize the infection. Therefore, a surge is observed in the demand for isolation beds across the country.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the Europe isolation beds market are Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, Arjo Huntleigh (Division of Gentige AB), LINET Group, Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Gendron, Inc., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Savion Industries Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg and Malvestio S.P.A.

