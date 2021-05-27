Europe Is Expected To Hold Most Significant Revenue Share In Balanos Oil Market : Fact.MR Study
Balanos Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028
Market Outlook :-
Balanos oil is extracted from the nuts of Balanites aegyptiaca, an Egyptian tree, also known as a desert date. The Balanites aegyptiaca grows irrespective of the soil type and climatic conditions. The tree has been around for four thousand years in Egypt. The tree grows up to thirty-three feet high. It produces a yellow fruit which is used for making balanos oil.
Increasing demand for natural products and rising income are some of the factors, which are driving the growth of balanos oil market. Various companies across the globe are improving their product line, thus introducing new products along with an improvement in the quality of balanos oil.
Apart from its use in perfumes, balanos oil is also used for making cosmetics and regenerate skin due to cuts and burns. It also helps to reduce scarring and strengthen the hair. The balanos oil has anti-microbial properties.
BALANOS OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION
The Balanos oil market is segmented on the basis of end-user as:
- Perfume
- Cooking
- Cosmetics
- Medicinal
The balanos oil is also segmented on the basis of purpose, price and the methodology used to manufacture and extract it.
Report regional analysis includes:
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
- South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
- Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
BALANOS OIL MARKET KEY PLAYERS
Some of the significant companies in the world that are functioning in the balanos oil market are:
- FasoStore
- Premier Specialties
- Shea Terra Organics
- Toogga
- Aunatural Organics
- Huiles Bertin
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
