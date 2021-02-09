Europe Intraocular Lens Market 2020 Analysis by Players– Novartis AG (Alcon), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyeKon Medical Inc., Hoya Corporation, HumanOptics AG

The Europe Intraocular Lens Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The growth of the European intraocular lens market is due to the rising number of ophthalmic disorders and ageing population. The rising prevalence of ocular conditions, such as cataract and diabetic retinopathy across the world, is driving the market’s growth.

Around 34 million people in the European Union (EU) are affected by age-related macular degeneration, as stated by EURETINA, in 2017. Similarly According to the European Society of Retinal Specialists, in 2017, the prevalence rate of age-related macular degeneration was accounted to be approximately 32.8% in Germany. Other factors, such as increasing cases of cataract in the diabetic population, is leading to the rising adoption of advanced premium intraocular lens, are likely to propel the growth of the European intraocular lens market. However, the high cost of the intraocular lens and poor reimbursement coverage is expected to hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153087/europe-intraocular-lens-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Intraocular Lens Market: Novartis AG (Alcon), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch + Lomb), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, EyeKon Medical Inc., Hoya Corporation, HumanOptics AG, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., Lenstec Inc., Rayner, and STAAR Surgical Company and others.

Key Market Trends

The Toric Intraocular Lens Segment is expected to Experience the Signinficant Rate

Toric intraocular lens is used in cataract surgeries like conventional IOLs, for a couple of important differences like obtaining the measurements prior to surgery, enables the patients to choose the correct lens for getting maximum benefits.?

Toric intraocular lens is available in different powers in different meridians and is used for correcting the asymmetric power of the eye observed in astigmatism. Toric IOLs are special as they have certain markers on the peripheral parts of the lens to enable the surgeon to see the orientation of the astigmatism correction in the lens. The surgeon who performs surgeries using toric lenses can adjust the orientation of the lens to correct astigmatism after the implantation to obtain the best results.

Furthermore, Toric lens is the most preferred, as it reduces complications during cataract surgeries. Hence, with the advantages of using toric intraocular lenses, rising ophthalmic issues, and increasing cases of cataracts in the diabetic population, the segment is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period.

The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years’ data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.

Influence Of The Europe Intraocular Lens Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Europe Intraocular Lens market.

– Europe Intraocular Lens market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Europe Intraocular Lens market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Europe Intraocular Lens market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Europe Intraocular Lens market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Europe Intraocular Lens market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153087/europe-intraocular-lens-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?source=Mccourier&Mode=12

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Europe Intraocular Lens Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com