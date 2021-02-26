Europe Insulin Pens Market Growth Consistency, Prominent Key Players, Future Scope, Regional Forecast Till 2027

The Europe Insulin Pens market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the Europe.

There are about 60 million people with diabetes in the Europe, or about 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over. Prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the European Region, mostly due to increases in overweight and obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. According to a report of United Nation in 2017, there were approximately 183 million people aged 60 or above across the Europe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 247.2million by 2050.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Insulin Pens in the market.

Europe Insulin Pens – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Disposable

Reusable

By End User

Diabetes Type-1

Diabetes Type-2

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

By Geography

Europe US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Owen Mumford, LTD.

Novo Nordisk a/s

Companion Medical

Berlin-Chemie AG

Pendiq GmbH

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Eli lilly and company

Ypsomed Ag

SANOFI

Biocon

