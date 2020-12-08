Europe Insulin Delivery Devices Market Research Insights 2020-2026

The study on the ‘Insulin Delivery Devices market’ by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Insulin Delivery Devices market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

This Insulin Delivery Devices Market report additionally covers the effect of COVID-19 on the worldwide market. The pandemic brought about by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has influenced each part of life all inclusive, including the business segment. This has brought along a several changes in economic situations.

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market is valued at USD 11683.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 19007.5 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population is the key factor driving the growth of Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market.

Scope of Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report–

Insulin is a necessary part of the treatment plan for all people with Type 1 diabetes and many with Type 2. Insulin helps get glucose from the bloodstream into the muscle and fat cells to be used for fuel. It cannot be taken as a pill or a swallowed liquid, because it would be broken down by the digestive system before it reached the bloodstream, where insulin does its work. Thus, insulin is injected or infused into the fatty tissue under the skin. Insulin therapy is used for treatment of people with type 1 diabetes in order to avoid complications arising from hyperglycemia. Insulin is regulated, mainly by subcutaneous insulin injections like vials and syringes, insulin pens, and insulin pumps. In addition to this, various other physiological minimally invasive or noninvasive ways for delivering insulin are oral, buccal, nasal, peritoneal and transdermal.

Insulin delivery devices market report is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-user and region & country level. Based upon type, global insulin delivery devices market is segmented into insulin syringe, insulin pens, insulin jet injectors, insulin pumps, insulin needles and insulin inhalers. On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. Based on end-user, global insulin delivery devices market is segmented into hospital, clinic, ambulatory care centers and home care.

The regions covered in this Insulin Delivery Devices Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Insulin Delivery Devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Insulin Delivery Devices Market Report- Some major key players for Insulin Delivery Devices Market are Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Animas Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation and others.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Dynamics– The major factors driving the growth of global insulin device delivery market are the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising geriatric population, an increase in stoutness, propagation of diabetes management awareness and government propulsion. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes are increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. The global prevalence of diabetes among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. Stoutness plays an important role in the growth of the insulin delivery device market. Stoutness is caused due to diet imbalance, junk food leading to various risk factors for diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and others. Increasing awareness about advanced insulin delivery devices among diabetic patients will also augment the demand for insulin delivering devices. The advance methods for insulin delivery incorporate minimum trespassing in an enhanced manner, lower patients’ burden will positively affect the market growth over the upcoming period.

However, corresponding factors like high cost of insulin, rising cost of insurance coverage, needle-phobia of many individuals, uncompromising rules & regulation, high cost of insulin pumps, R&D activity cost, regulatory pressure and technological issues these are some factor which may hamper the growth of market. Moreover, initiatives taken by various governments and non-government organizations to increase awareness regarding insulin devices and quick advancements in the technology can be the opportunities for further growth of the market.

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Segmentation:-

By Type:

•Insulin Syringe

•Insulin Pens

oDisposable

oReusable

•Insulin Jet Injectors

•Insulin Pumps

oTethered

oPatch

•Insulin Needles

•Insulin Inhalers

oExternal Insulin

oImplantable Insulin

By Distribution Channels:

•Hospital Pharmacies

•Retail Pharmacies

•Online Pharmacies

By End-User:

•Hospital

•Clinics

•Ambulatory Care Centre

•Homecare

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market Regional Analysis- The Insulin Delivery Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. The North America is expected to capture the largest share of global insulin delivery devices market owing to the increasing pervasiveness of diabetes and a well-developed healthcare sector. According to Canadian Statistics, in the year 2017, 7.3% of Canadians people aged between 12 and older (roughly 2.3 million people) reported being diagnosed with diabetes. Between 2016 and 2017, the percentage of males who reported being diagnosed with diabetes escalates from 7.6% in 2016 to 8.4% in 2017.The percentage of females remained consistent between the two years. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa is expected to observe slow growth due to less exposure to healthcare services, lack of awareness, and stringent government rules and regulations.

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Key Players:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Ypsomed Holding AG

• Medtronic plc

• Animas Corporation

• Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Biocon Ltd.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Insulet Corporation

• Others

