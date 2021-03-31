Europe Industrial PC Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges in Near Future by with Different Segments, Forecast- 2027

Europe industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Europe industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Key players include Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Prominent Market Players: Europe Industrial PC Market Advantech CO., LTD., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc.,

“Product definition”

Europe Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production. The differences between industrial PCs and consumer PCs other than receiving, storing and processing the data on the commands of the defined algorithm are in terms of ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used.

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

Europe Industrial PC Market, By Type (Industrial Panel PC, Box IPC, Embedded Panel PC, Embedded Box IPC, DIN Rail Industrial IPC, Thin Client Industrial IPC, Rack Mount Industrial IPC), Industry (Discrete Industries, Process Industries, Service Industries), Touchscreen Technology (Resistive, Capacitive and others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), Country (France, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Russia, Poland, U.K., Netherlands, Rest Of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

