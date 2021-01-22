Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market will reach to US$ 2,016.5 million from 2027 With CAGR of 5.4% by Business Market Insights

The IGBT and thyristor market in Europe was valued at US$ 1,349.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,016.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2020-2027.

The Europe IGBT and Thyristor Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe IGBT and Thyristor Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

IGBT modules are used in electric cars and hybrid vehicles as they require a higher level of reliability compared to conventional industrial purposes. The more reliability of IGBT modules in comparison to other systems is the primary factor fueling the growth of the IGBT and thyristor market. The European automotive industry is witnessing a significant transformation from traditional vehicles to electric vehicles. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, owing to their eco-friendly characteristics which is likely to drive the IGBT and thyristor market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00010874

Top Key Players:-

ABB Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co Ltd

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

SEMIKRON

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC

FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

A smart grid has the potential to reduce the carbon footprints by the integration of renewable energy sources, energy storage, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with the main grid. Thus, the implementation of smart grids is resulting in the increasing use of power electronic devices such as IGBT and thyristor, which in turn is propelling the growth of the European IGBT and thyristor market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Europe IGBT and Thyristor industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe IGBT and Thyristor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe IGBT and Thyristor market in these regions.

Purchase This Report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00010874

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Europe IGBT and Thyristor market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe IGBT and Thyristor market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe IGBT and Thyristor market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Europe IGBT and Thyristor market?

About Us:

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: sales@businessmarketinsights.com

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/