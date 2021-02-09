Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – Amer Sports, Nautilus Inc., Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd, Origin Fitness Ltd

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market Size and Forecast to 2026 presents a comprehensive take on the overall Market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global Market. This Market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market in terms of the Market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected Market performance.

Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.62% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Companies operating in the Global Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market profiled in the report: Amer Sports, Nautilus Inc., Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd, Origin Fitness Ltd (Anytime Leisure Limited), Dyaco International Inc., Icon Health & Fitness Inc., Technogym SpA, Decathlon

Key Market Trends

Consumers Interest in Customized Workout Regimes

The busy schedule and long hours of working, crowded fitness centers, and problems regarding vehicle parking have resulted in an increasing number of consumers actively inclining towards home workouts. The home fitness equipment eliminates the inconvenience of commuting to a gym to use the machines and are highly cost-effective in the long run. The small, recurring cost incurred in transportation, workout equipment, trainer fees, and membership fees is a major factor promoting consumer inclination for home fitness equipment. Moreover, online fitness training, which has grown tremendously with subsequent demand for personal trainers, has played a significant part in consumers’ inclination toward home health and fitness equipment. The flexibility in workout timings, home-friendly environment and a dedicated personal trainer to help consumers in achieving their specific fitness goals, such as weight loss, bodybuilding, and others, have accelerated the Market growth in the past couple of years.

Global Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Treadmills

Elliptical Machines

Stationary Cycles

Rowing Machines

Strength Training Equipment

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Offline Retail Stores

Online Retail Stores

Direct Selling

Regional Analysis For Europe Home Fitness Equipment Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

