Europe High Voltage Cable Market is expected to grow to US$ 12.49 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4% from the year 2020 to 2027 | Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT A/S

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe High Voltage Cable Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe High Voltage Cable Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The high voltage cable market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8.01 Bn in 2018 to US$ 12.49 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The need for transporting power over long distances for electrifying remote areas and offshore application areas is expected to drive the growth of high-voltage cable market, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, during the forecast period. Deployment of high voltage cables in remote areas and offshore locations is forecasted to be the upcoming trend in the market. These areas are generally located far away from power infrastructure, which necessitates transportation of power to long distances with minimum power loss. The need for power infrastructure is growing rapidly in remote areas such as coastal areas, hilly areas, and islands. High-voltage cables also find applications in the transportation of power to and from offshore locations, such as wind and solar farms.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe High Voltage Cable Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe High Voltage Cable Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE HIGH VOLTAGE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Overhead

Underground

By End User

Industrial Power Utilities Oil & Gas Mining Chemical & petrochemicals Others

Renewable Energy Wind Power Hydropower Others

Infrastructure Commercial Industrial



By Country

Germany

Italy

France

Sweden

Rest of Europe

High Voltage Cable Market – Companies Mentioned

Dubai Cable Company – Ducab

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT A/S

Prysmian Group (General Cable Corporation)

Siemens AG

Southwire Company, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TELE-FONIKA Kable SA (TF Kable)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe High Voltage Cable Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe High Voltage Cable Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe High Voltage Cable Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe High Voltage Cable Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe High Voltage Cable Market.

