Europe Healthcare IT Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Outlook: Post COVID Investors Eye Bigger-Than-Expected||Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group

Healthcare IT market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 150.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.62% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the healthcare IT market report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis, Ada Health GmbH, among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Europe separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size Healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications. On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware.

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into providers and payers.

Key Points: Europe Healthcare IT Market

Epic Systems Corporation is going to dominate the Europe healthcare IT market followed by McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Carestream Health and Siemens AG.

The HCIT outsourcing services segment is dominating the Europe healthcare IT market.

Providers segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Healthcare IT ” and its commercial landscape What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

