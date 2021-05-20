Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players 2021 || SAS Institute Inc, SCIOInspire, Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd

The research report on the Europe Healthcare Analytics Market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability by Data Bridge Market Research. The market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. In addition, research report offers an all-inclusive assessment of the market. Our expert analysts studied the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Europe Healthcare Analytics Market. The Europe Healthcare Analytics analysis consists primarily of products that used an accurate deployment. The report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the market. Europe Healthcare Analytics market consists of present as well as future data for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise.

Europe Healthcare Analytics Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-healthcare-analytics-market&AS

The major players of the Europe Healthcare Analytics market are:

IBM

Wipro Limited

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

Inovalon

McKesson Corporation

MEDEANALYTICS, INC

Optum, Inc

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc

SCIOInspire, Corp

Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd

CitiusTech Inc

Vitreos Health

Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC

Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Type (Prescriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), Component (Services, Software, Hardware), Delivery Model (On-Demand, On-Premise)

By Application (Clinical Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Operational and Administrative Analytics, Financial Analytics)

By End User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, AND TPAS)

By Geography (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe

Research Methodology:

The research study Europe Healthcare Analytics market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Europe Healthcare Analytics Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Healthcare Analytics is also known as clinical data analytics which is the branch of analysis that offers insights into patient records, hospital management, diagnosis and more providing insights on macro and micro levels. Healthcare analytics helps in providing real-time data that can help in deciding the course of future treatment of the patient.

Analytics can be used in multiple ways in today’s healthcare setting, like:

Operations management

Clinical variability (cost/quality/outcomes) assessment

Patient segmentation

Risk management

Population health

Patient monitoring

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Europe Healthcare Analytics Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Europe Healthcare Analytics market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Read complete report along with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-healthcare-analytics-market&AS

Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics and prescriptive analytics.Prescriptive analytics segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. The services segment is sub-segmented into support services and business analytics services.Software segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of delivery model, the market is segmented into on-demand and on-premise.On-demand segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational and administrative analytics and population health analytics. The clinical analytics segment is sub-segmented into quality improvement and clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support, regulatory reporting and compliance, comparative analytics/ effectiveness and precision health. The financial analytics segment is sub-segmented into claims processing, revenue cycle management (RCM), payment integrity and fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) and risk adjustment and risk assessment.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers and ACOS, HIES, MCOS, and TPAS. The healthcare payers segment is sub-segmented into government agencies, private insurance companies and employers and private exchanges. The healthcare providers segment is sub-segmented into post-acute care organizations, hospitals, physician practices, and IDNS and ambulatory settings.Healthcare Payers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Landscape and Europe Healthcare Analytics Market Share Analysis

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are IBM, Wipro Limited, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst, Inovalon, McKesson Corporation, MEDEANALYTICS, INC., Optum, Inc., Oracle, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Verscend Technologies Pvt. Ltd, CitiusTech Inc. Vitreos Health, Ikon Tech IQVIA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC and others

Product Launch:

In 2018, Medtronic plc and its strategic technology partner, IBM Watson Health, announced commercial availability of the Sugar.IQ smart diabetes assistant, a first-of-its-kind intelligent app designed to simplify and improve daily diabetes management

In 2018, SAS for Containers was launched. This will help IBM Watson Health to expand their product portfolio and become a strong market player.

In 2018, ExpressCoverage has been launched by McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds (divisions of McKesson Corporation). This is an integrated eServices platform designed to improve the patient care journey. ExpressCoverage is a new and powerful patient provision platform that will help consumers to connect patients, providers, payers and the life science industry to facilitate patient access and adherence for improved outcomes.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe Healthcare Analytics Market? What are the key factors driving the Europe Healthcare Analytics market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Europe Healthcare Analytics market? Who are the key vendors in the Europe Healthcare Analytics market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe Healthcare Analytics Market?

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=europe-healthcare-analytics-market&AS

About Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com