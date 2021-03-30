Europe hand sanitizer market is predicted to grow to USD 1,760.0 million by 2025

From USD 620.0 million in 2019, the European hand sanitizer market is predicted to grow to USD 1,760.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025).

Industry Insights by Product (Foam, Gel, Liquid, Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, Drugs Store), by End User (Hospitals, Corporates, Military, Restaurants, Others)

The major factors fuelling the growth of the market are rising awareness regarding the health and hand hygiene, new product launch in hand sanitizer industry, increasing demand of products which helps in protecting against life threatening disease, changing lifestyle, and sudden outbreak of COVID-19.

Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/europe-hand-sanitizer-market/request-sample

Moreover, keeping the hands hygienic is considered to be the most vital factor and government across the globe are emphasizing and promoting the utilization of hand care products in order to evade health issues amongst the consumers. Moreover, FDA and WHO are implementing rampant efforts in order to aware the consumers regarding hand hygiene and risk factors prevailing by not adhering to hygiene level of hands.

The hypermarket & supermarket division, under the distribution channel segment, would hold the largest share in the Europe hand sanitizer market in 2019

On the basis distribution channel, the Europe hand sanitizer market is segmented into specialty store, hypermarket & supermarket, online, and drugs store. The hypermarket & supermarket division, under the distribution channel segment, would hold the largest share in the European hand sanitizer market in 2019. This is because, as this channel provides quick access to the hand sanitizers as compared to the purchase of this product through online channel.

Explore key industry insights in 61 tables and 43 figures from the 106 pages of report, “Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 – Industry Insights By Product (Foam, Gel, Liquid, Others), by Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, Drugs Store), by End User (Hospitals, Corporates, Military, Restaurants, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, Germany was the largest hand sanitizer market in 2019 and is further anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2025. The growth of this product in the country is attributed towards wider accessibility of hand sanitizers along with rapid prevalence of online and offline distribution channels to the meet the demand of the product along with massive outburst of coronavirus.

Competitive Insight

Some of the major players operating in the Europe hand sanitizer market are Henkel AG & Company, Procter & Gamble, GOJO Industries, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., and Chattem Inc.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/europe-hand-sanitizer-market/customize-report

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the Europe hand sanitizer market on the basis of product, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Foam

Gel

Liquid

Others

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Specialty Store

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online

Drugs Store

End User Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Hospitals

Corporates

Military

Restaurants

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Europe Hand Sanitizer Market by Country

Germany

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

U.K.

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

France

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Italy

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Spain

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Russia

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

Rest of Europe

By Product

By Distribution Channel

By End User

More from VynZ Research

U.S. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

From USD 532.0 million in 2019, the U.S. hand sanitizer market is predicted to grow to USD 1,289.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The market is witnessing huge demand, due to sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the beginning of 2020. The increasing demand of hand sanitizer have been exceeding the supply in both online as well as in retail shops due to the global outbreak of COVID-19 in a very rapid pace. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leads to an increase in the awareness of hand hygiene and cleaning practices among consumers and is one of the key factors driving the growth of the U.S. market.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The global hand sanitizer market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2020-2025. The global hand sanitizer market is growing at a significant rate, due to escalating awareness of hand hygiene that is considered to be a crucial regime to restrict the incidence of any infection or spread of viruses.

Asia-Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Valued at USD 420.0 million in 2019, and is projected to react USD 1,265.0 million by 2025, the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The growth of this market is attributed towards the growing need of health and hygiene related products. Moreover, rapid explosion of COVID-19 disease in the region is growing the demand for hand sanitizer in the region, this has led to shortage of supply of these products and manufacturers are emphasizing their efforts towards enhancing its supply at rapid pace.

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage. We focus on robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report. We believe in providing 24*7 analyst support to our client – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

We also offer 20% post purchase free customization in the study to meet your needs. Due. We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that includes comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter